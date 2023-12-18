Entertainment

The 10 Worst NFL Stadiums Fans Can't Stand, New Data Shows

These are the worst venues according to Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.

December 18, 2023
Going to an NFL football game is a larger-than-life experience. Besides the spectacle of seeing your favorite players battle it out on the field, there's the excitement of being surrounded by tens of thousands of fellow revelers—not to mention the fun of tailgating with friends. However, not all football stadiums are created equally, suggests data from Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, compiled by online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet. Fans say that some stadiums give you the all-star treatment, while others will drain your wallet for less-than-stellar amenities. Wondering which venues tend to leave fans in the lurch? These are the 10 worst NFL stadiums people can't stand.

10
Highmark Stadium: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, USA - February 12, 2023: Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium View from Abbott Road
Shutterstock

Home turf to the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York was ranked the tenth least popular stadium, with an overall score of 4.471 out of five stars. With over 71,000 seats, the stadium includes 3,500 seats reserved for a more personal viewing experience in the lower bowl, as well as family-friendly seating where no alcohol or profanity are permitted.

9
Nissan Stadium: Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA - AUGUST 1, 2018: Aerial drone image of the Nissan Stadium Nashville Tennessee USA
Shutterstock

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee came in ninth place with a score of 4.469, tying it with the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Besides being home to the Tennessee Titans, the stadium is also a popular concert venue that's hosted sold-out shows for Taylor Swift, Elton John, and more.

8
Cleveland Browns Stadium: Cleveland

Browns versus Steelers at Browns Stadium in Cleveland
Shutterstock

Cleveland Browns Stadium, which also received 4.269 stars, also hosts major music events—the Rolling Stones will headline there this summer—as well as soccer and college football games.

7
MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey - November 2016: Metlife Stadium at sunset golden hour before New York Jets football game as fans tailgate before enter arena
Shutterstock

Home to both the New York Jets and the New York Giants, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey came in seventh with an overall score of 4.454 stars. This stadium is the biggest in the league, with a seating capacity of over 82,000. In 2026, the venue will also co-host the FIFA World Cup.

6
Raymond James Stadium: Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team headquarters in Tampa, Florida on May 15th, 2017. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the 32 teams of the NFL.
Shutterstock

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida—home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—was ranked sixth worst with an overall score of 4.453. However, fans say the stadium has its virtues. In 2016, it underwent a $160 million renovation to update its video display system. It now promises the most "technologically advanced" boards in the league, the stadium site claims.

5
Soldier Field Stadium: Chicago

CHICAGO - MAY 18: Aerial view of Chicago Soldiers Field May 18th, 2012. Soldiers Field is the oldest NFL operating stadium and is Home of the Chicago Bears since 1971.
Shutterstock

Home to the Chicago Bears, Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago came in fifth with an overall score of 4.441. Established in 1924, this is the oldest and smallest NFL stadium in America. With just 61,500 seats, some fans report finding it hard to snag tickets to big games.

4
Paycor Stadium: Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio USA -
Shutterstock

Taking fourth place is Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, with a score of 4.414. Home to the Cincinnati Bengals, this venue has been called out for unsafe turf by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). Fans also complain that it lacks modern amenities, being largely unchanged since it was built in 2000.

3
SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, California

A general view of the SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
Shutterstock

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California was ranked third worst with a total score of 4.391. Home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, the arena is well known for the Infinity Screen, a 70,000-square-foot video board suspended from the roof. However, visitors commonly complain about a lack of shade, as well as parking and traffic woes.

2
Levi's Stadium: Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, USA - AUGUST 05, 2018, a general view of the «Levi's Stadium» before the football game between the teams AC Milan Italy - Barcelona, Spain, at the International Champions Cup 2018
Shutterstock

Scoring 4.200 stars out of 5, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California has had several high-profile problems with its grass turf. In 2015, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker fell into a small sinkhole of collapsed grass while trying to kick a field goal.

1
FedExField: Landover, Maryland

USA, BALTIMORE, OCTOBER 2019: FedEx Field Stadium in Washington state of Maryland
Shutterstock

Finally, ranked the absolute worst NFL stadium in the league was FedExField in Landover, Maryland, where the Washington Commanders play. It had the lowest overall rating of 3.981 stars out of five. Despite being one of the biggest stadiums with over 82,000 seats, it was consistently unpopular across Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor due to safety issues, water leaks, and overpriced beer and concessions.

