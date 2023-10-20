Travis Kelce Spills Details on Weekend With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up about his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled the beans about his high-profile weekend with the "Cruel Summer" singer, revealing what it is like to date the most popular performing artist in the world during his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Travis, who hit the town in New York City with his 33-year-old alleged girlfriend, addressed security concerns surrounding Taylor. "Have you had to enact any security of your own? Do you feel like you're a security guard when you are with Taylor?" his brother asked him.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess," he responded.

Travis Dished on Their SNL Appearance

Travis also revealed that the couple's Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend wasn't planned. "We showed up at SNL having the idea of going to support Ice Spice, her and Taylor are good friends. I always wanted to meet Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while, since he was actually on the show, on SNL I mean," said Travis.

"I'll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back in that place, there's just something about being in that room and the first episode of the season, I had such a frickin' blast, man, it was a star-studded back room, I'm not one to throw around names so I won't, but it was awesome, man, and Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us," he added.

A source told ET over the weekend that at the SNL afterparty, Travis opted to protect his girlfriend without the help of her hired team. "At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here," they said. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Taylor Made a Surprise Cameo

Swift, whose concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently the number-one movie in the country, surprised her pal Ice Spice.

"I didn't know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up and I'm pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania, I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like 'Man I'd be honored.' Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice."

"I don't even remember what I said; I blacked out," he confessed. "As soon as they came to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming, and I'm not even sure I said anything."