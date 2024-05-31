44 "Top Gun" Quotes to Celebrate Hollywood's Favorite Maverick

The aviation-themed action blockbuster Top Gun was released in 1986, and audiences quickly fell in love with Tom Cruise's portrayal of Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, whose training at the most elite military pilot school in the U.S. The character resurfaced 36 year later, in 2022 with the release of the film's very long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which was also a massive hit. There's even a threequel in the works, though it's the time-honored quotes from the original film that seem to really resonate the most among fans. From exhilarating dogfight commentary to more sentimental moments of camaraderie, these Top Gun quotes serve as a testament to the undying allure of a rebellious spirit. So, join us as we explore the very lines that turned this flick into a timeless classic.

RELATED: 62 Yoda Quotes That Are Surprisingly Deep.

Inspirational Top Gun Quotes

"I gotta do something here, I still can't believe it. I gotta give you your dream shot! I'm gonna send you up against the best. You two characters are going to Top Gun." — Stinger "Just want to serve my country, be the best pilot in the Navy, sir." — Maverick "God, he loved flying with you, Maverick. But he would've done it anyway… without you. He'd have hated it, but he would've done it." — Carole "In case some of you are wondering who the best is, they are up here on this plaque." — Viper "You don't have time to think up there. If you think, you're dead." — Maverick "What do you mean, 'it doesn't look good'? It doesn't get to look any better than that." — Sundown Iceman: "Sorry to hear about Cougar. He and I were like brothers in flight school. He was a good man."

Maverick: "Still is a good man."

Iceman: "Yeah, that's what I meant." "The simple fact is you feel responsible for Goose, and you have a confidence problem. Now I'm not gonna sit here and blow sunshine up your a**, Lieutenant. A good pilot is compelled to evaluate what's happened, so he can apply what he's learned. Up there, we gotta push it. That's our job. It's your option, Lieutenant. All yours." — Viper "First one dies, you die too. But there will be others. You can count it. You gotta let him go. You gotta let him go." — Viper "Every time we go up there, it's like you're flying with a ghost." — Goose Sundown: "Hey, man, we could have had him. Hey, we could have had him, man!"

Maverick: "I will fire when I am god**** good and ready! You got that?" "Maverick, it's not your flying, it's your attitude. The enemy's dangerous, but right now, you're worse. Dangerous and foolish. You may not like who's flying with you, but whose side are you on?" — Iceman

RELATED: 47 Thanos Quotes to Honor Marvel's Greatest Villain.

Funny Top Gun Quotes

"For five weeks, you're gonna fly against the best fighter pilots in the world. You were number two, Cougar was number one. Cougar lost it, turned in his wings. You guys are number one. But you remember one thing. You screw up just this much, you'll be flying a cargo plane full of rubber dog s*** out of Hong Kong." — Stinger "If I can't shoot this son of a b****, let's at least have some fun with him." — Maverick "It's classified. I'd tell you, but then I'd have to kill you." — Maverick Charlie: "I'll have what he's having. Hemlock, is it?"

Maverick: "Ice water." "His fitness report says it all. Flies by the seat of his pants, totally unpredictable." — Jester "Son, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash." — Stinger "Lieutenant, I have Top Secret clearance. The Pentagon sees to it that I know more than you." — Charlie "You're not going to be happy unless you're going to Mach 2 with your hair on fire." — Charlie "The Defense Department regrets to inform you that your sons are dead because they were stupid." — Goose Goose: "No. No, Mav, this is not a good idea."

Maverick: "Sorry, Goose, but it's time to buzz a tower." "That was some of the best flying I've seen yet. Right up to the part where you got killed. You never, never leave your wingman." — Jester

RELATED: 64 Harry Potter Quotes to Get You Through Any Situation.

Short Top Gun Quotes

"You can be my wingman anytime." — Iceman "Damn, this kid is good!" — Viper "Great balls of fire!" — Goose Maverick: "I feel the need…"

Maverick, Goose: "…the need for speed!" "You two really are cowboys." — Iceman "Watch the birdie!" — Maverick "Just a walk in the park, Kazansky." — Maverick "I'll fly with you." — Viper "Talk to me, Goose." — Maverick "That's right! Ice… man. I am dangerous." — Maverick "This is what I call a target-rich environment" — Maverick "Remember, boys, no points for second place." — Slider "I think I'll go embarrass myself with Goose." — Maverick "He can't get back in the saddle, won't engage." — Jester "It takes a lot more than just fancy flying." — Charlie

RELATED: 71 Ted Lasso Quotes to Make Your Day a Little Brighter.

Romantic Top Gun Quotes

"Show me the way home, honey." — Goose "She's lost that loving feeling." — Maverick "I'm going to need a beer to put these flames out." — Maverick "I was afraid that everyone in the tax trailer would see right through me, and I just don't want anyone to know that I've fallen for you." — Charlie "Take me to bed or lose me forever." — Carole "But you were tempted to ask me out for dinner." — Maverick