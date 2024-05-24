47 Thanos Quotes to Honor Marvel's Greatest Villain

Across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), few characters have left as indelible a mark as Thanos, the Mad Titan, played by Josh Brolin. Introduced in Avengers: Infinity War, his quest to assemble the Infinity Stones and wield the power of the cosmos left a major impact on audiences. From promises to balance the universe to more eerie musings on destiny and sacrifice, each line spoken by the wielder of the Soul Stone carries weighty significance. To discover some of the best on record, we encourage you to keep reading below. There, you'll find some of the most memorable Thanos quotes to come out of the MCU.

RELATED: 62 Yoda Quotes That Are Surprisingly Deep.

Powerful Thanos Quotes

"I ignored my destiny once. I cannot do that again. Even for you." "I will shred this universe down to its last atom." "Fine, I'll do it myself." "I know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail nonetheless. It's frightening; turns the legs to jelly. But I ask you to what end? Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. And now it's here. Or should I say, I am."

Play

"Is that sadness I sense in you, daughter?" "I don't even know who you are. Young Gamora: "What did it cost?"

Thanos: "Everything." "Today, I lost more than you can know. But now is no time to mourn. Now is no time at all." "Tipped the cosmic scales to balance." "You could not lie with your own failure. And where did that bring you? Back to me."

Thanos Quotes About Humanity

"What care I for the fate of three souls when the entire universe is mine to control?" "Thank you, daughter. Perhaps I treated you too harshly." "This universe is finite. Its resources, finite. If life is left unchecked, life will cease to exist. It needs correction." "You have my respect, Stark. When I'm done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you."

Play

"As long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those that are unable to accept what can be. They will resist." "I thought that by eliminating half of life, the other half would thrive. But you've shown me that's impossible." "They're not trying to stop something I'm going to do in our time. They're trying to undo something I've already done in theirs." "The hardest choices require the strongest wills."

RELATED: 64 Harry Potter Quotes to Get You Through Any Situation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Short Thanos Quotes

"You're quite the fighter, Gamora." "I know what I must do" "No resurrections this time." "You should have gone for the head." "Perfectly balanced as all things should be."

Play

"A small price to pay for salvation." "I am… inevitable." "You're not the only one cursed with knowledge." "I'm sorry, little one." "They called me a madman."

Funny Thanos Quotes

"Ah, the boyfriend." Loki: "I do have a bit of experience in that arena."

Thanos: "If you consider failure experience." "Undying? You should choose your words more carefully." "Fun isn't something one considers when balancing the universe. But this…does put a smile on my face."

Play

"You're full of tricks, wizard." "That was a mistake." "Insect!" Nebula: "They suspected nothing."

Thanos: "The arrogant never do." "I never taught you to lie. That's why you're so bad at it." "The only matter I do not take seriously, boy, is you. Your politics bore me! Your demeanor is that of a pouting child." The Collector: "Why would I lie?"

Thanos: "I imagine it's like breathing for you."

RELATED: 71 Ted Lasso Quotes to Make Your Day a Little Brighter.

Thanos Quotes About Difficult Decisions

"I could simply snap my fingers. They would all cease to exist. I call that mercy." "This day extracts a heavy toll." "I will shred this universe down to its last atom and then, with the Stones you've collected for me, create a new one teeming with life that knows not what it has lost, but only what it has been given. A grateful universe."

Play

"Giving it to me will spare you a great deal of suffering." "Your planet was on the brink of collapse. I'm the one who stopped that." "In all my years of conquest, violence, slaughter, it was never personal. But I'll tell you now, what I'm about to do to your stubborn, annoying little planet, I'm gonna enjoy it. Very, very much." "I will shred this universe down to its last atom and then, with the Stones you've collected for me, create a new one teeming with life that knows not what it has lost but only what is has been given. A grateful universe." "Reality is often disappointing. That is, was. Now, reality can be whatever I want."