Comic book movies may have made their modern resurgence with 2008's Iron Man and the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that wasn't the first appearance of a Marvel character on the big screen. In fact, these superheroes have been getting their own movies for decades—with varying results. Now that Black Widow has finally been released in theaters and on demand, we're ranking every movie based on a Marvel comic according to its Rotten Tomatoes score, from worst reviewed to best, to give you a sense of how these films stack up against each other. Read on to find out where your favorite falls on the list.

61 Fantastic Four (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9 percent

60 Elektra (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

59 Captain America (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

58 Howard the Duck (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent

57 Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18 percent

56 Dark Phoenix (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

55 Blade: Trinity (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

54 Ghost Rider (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent

53 Fantastic Four (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27 percent

52 The Punisher (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28 percent

51 Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

50 The Punisher (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

49 Venom (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent

48 The New Mutants

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35 percent

47 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

46 X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

45 Daredevil (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent

44 X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent

43 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

42 Blade (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

41 Blade II (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

40 X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

39 Hulk (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent

38 Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent

37 Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

36 The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

35 The Wolverine (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

34 Iron Man 2 (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

33 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

32 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent

31 Thor (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent

30 Iron Man 3 (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

29 Captain Marvel (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

28 Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

27 Black Widow (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

26 X-Men (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

25 Ant-Man (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

24 Deadpool 2 (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

23 X2 (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

22 Deadpool (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

21 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

20 Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

19 X-Men: First Class (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

18 Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent

17 Doctor Strange (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

16 Big Hero 6 (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

15 Spider-Man (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

14 Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

13 X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

12 Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

11 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

10 Marvel's The Avengers (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

9 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent

8 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent

7 Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

6 Logan (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

5 Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

4 Iron Man (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

3 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

2 Black Panther (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent

1 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

