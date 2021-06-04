Ranking Every Disney Animated Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best
Based on their Rotten Tomatoes percentages, here's how these Disney classics stack up.
Chances are you grew up on Disney movies, which means your favorite is likely the one you watched the most on a loop—much to your parents' chagrin. But just because you couldn't stop watching your go-to Disney pick doesn't mean it resonated with critics, who haven't loved all of the Mouse's output over the past several decades. In fact, you might be surprised by how things stack up in this ranking of every Disney animated movie based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, from the worst reviewed to the best. Read on to see if you agree with the critics, or if you'd like to tinker with the order.
59
Chicken Little (2005)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent
58
Brother Bear (2003)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent
57
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent
56
Oliver & Company (1988)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent
55
Home on the Range (2004)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent
54
Robin Hood (1973)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent
53
The Black Cauldron (1985)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent
52
Pocahontas (1995)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent
51
The Aristocats (1970)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent
50
Dinosaur (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent
49
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent
48
Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
47
Meet the Robinsons (2007)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
46
Treasure Planet (2002)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent
45
Make Mine Music (1946)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
44
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
43
The Fox and the Hound (1981)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
42
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent
41
Peter Pan (1953)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent
40
Frozen II (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent
39
Saludos Amigos (1943)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent
38
Melody Time (1948)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
37
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
36
The Rescuers (1977)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
35
Alice in Wonderland (1951)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
34
Fantasia 2000 (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
33
The Three Caballeros (1945)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
32
Hercules (1997)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent
31
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent
30
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent
29
Mulan (1998)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
28
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
27
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent
26
The Jungle Book (1967)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
25
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
24
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
23
Tarzan (1999)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
22
Bolt (2008)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
21
Tangled (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
20
Bambi (1942)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
19
Big Hero 6 (2014)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
18
Frozen (2013)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
17
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent
16
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
15
The Little Mermaid (1989)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
14
The Lion King (1994)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
13
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
12
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
11
Fantasia (1940)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
10
Aladdin (1992)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
9
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
8
Moana (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
7
Cinderella (1950)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
6
Dumbo (1941)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
5
One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
4
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
3
Zootopia (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
2
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
1
Pinocchio (1940)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
