Chances are you grew up on Disney movies, which means your favorite is likely the one you watched the most on a loop—much to your parents' chagrin. But just because you couldn't stop watching your go-to Disney pick doesn't mean it resonated with critics, who haven't loved all of the Mouse's output over the past several decades. In fact, you might be surprised by how things stack up in this ranking of every Disney animated movie based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, from the worst reviewed to the best. Read on to see if you agree with the critics, or if you'd like to tinker with the order.

59 Chicken Little (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

58 Brother Bear (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

57 Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent

56 Oliver & Company (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

55 Home on the Range (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent

54 Robin Hood (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

53 The Black Cauldron (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

52 Pocahontas (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

51 The Aristocats (1970)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent

50 Dinosaur (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent

49 The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

48 Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

47 Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

46 Treasure Planet (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent

45 Make Mine Music (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

44 The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

43 The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

42 The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

41 Peter Pan (1953)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent

40 Frozen II (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent

39 Saludos Amigos (1943)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

38 Melody Time (1948)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

37 The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

36 The Rescuers (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

35 Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

34 Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

33 The Three Caballeros (1945)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

32 Hercules (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

31 The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

30 The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

29 Mulan (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

28 Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

27 Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent

26 The Jungle Book (1967)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

25 Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

24 Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

23 Tarzan (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

22 Bolt (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

21 Tangled (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

20 Bambi (1942)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

19 Big Hero 6 (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

18 Frozen (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

17 Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

16 Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

15 The Little Mermaid (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

14 The Lion King (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

13 The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

12 Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

11 Fantasia (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

10 Aladdin (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

9 Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

8 Moana (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

7 Cinderella (1950)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

6 Dumbo (1941)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

5 One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

4 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

3 Zootopia (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

2 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

1 Pinocchio (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

