Ranking Every Disney Animated Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best

Based on their Rotten Tomatoes percentages, here's how these Disney classics stack up.

By Richard Evans
June 4, 2021
Chances are you grew up on Disney movies, which means your favorite is likely the one you watched the most on a loop—much to your parents' chagrin. But just because you couldn't stop watching your go-to Disney pick doesn't mean it resonated with critics, who haven't loved all of the Mouse's output over the past several decades. In fact, you might be surprised by how things stack up in this ranking of every Disney animated movie based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, from the worst reviewed to the best. Read on to see if you agree with the critics, or if you'd like to tinker with the order.

59
Chicken Little (2005)

chicken little
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

58
Brother Bear (2003)

brother bear
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent

57
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

atlantis the lost empire
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent

56
Oliver & Company (1988)

oliver and company
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

55
Home on the Range (2004)

home on the range
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent

54
Robin Hood (1973)

robin hood
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

53
The Black Cauldron (1985)

the black cauldron
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

52
Pocahontas (1995)

pocahontas
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

51
The Aristocats (1970)

still from the aristocats
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent

50
Dinosaur (2000)

still from dinosaur
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent

49
The Sword in the Stone (1963)

the sword in the stone
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

48
Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

fun and fancy free
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

47
Meet the Robinsons (2007)

meet the robinsons
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

46
Treasure Planet (2002)

treasure planet
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent

45
Make Mine Music (1946)

make mine music
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

44
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

the rescuers down under
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

43
The Fox and the Hound (1981)

fox and the hound
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent

42
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

the hunchback of notre dame
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

41
Peter Pan (1953)

peter pan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent

40
Frozen II (2019)

frozen II
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent

39
Saludos Amigos (1943)

saludos amigos
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

38
Melody Time (1948)

melody time
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

37
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

the great mouse detective
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

36
The Rescuers (1977)

the rescuers
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

35
Alice in Wonderland (1951)

alice in wonderland
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

34
Fantasia 2000 (2000)

fantasia 2000
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent

33
The Three Caballeros (1945)

the three caballeros
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

32
Hercules (1997)

hercules
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

31
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

the emperor's new groove
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

30
The Princess and the Frog (2009)

the princess and the frog
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent

29
Mulan (1998)

mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

28
Lilo & Stitch (2002)

lilo and stitch
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

27
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

wreck it ralph
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent

26
The Jungle Book (1967)

the jungle book
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

25
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

ralph breaks the internet
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

24
Sleeping Beauty (1959)

sleeping beauty
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

23
Tarzan (1999)

tarzan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

22
Bolt (2008)

bolt
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

21
Tangled (2010)

tangled
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

20
Bambi (1942)

bambi
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

19
Big Hero 6 (2014)

big hero 6
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

18
Frozen (2013)

frozen
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

17
Winnie the Pooh (2011)

winnie the pooh
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

16
Lady and the Tramp (1955)

lady and the tramp
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

15
The Little Mermaid (1989)

the little mermaid
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

14
The Lion King (1994)

the lion king
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

13
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

the adventures of ichabod and mr. toad
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

12
Beauty and the Beast (1991)

beauty and the beast
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

11
Fantasia (1940)

the sorcerer's apprentice in fantasia
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

10
Aladdin (1992)

aladdin
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

9
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

still from raya and the last dragon
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

8
Moana (2016)

Moana Still
Walt Disney Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent

7
Cinderella (1950)

cinderella
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

6
Dumbo (1941)

dumbo
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

5
One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

one hundred and one dalmatians
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

4
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

snow white and the seven dwarfs
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

3
Zootopia (2016)

zootopia
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent

2
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

the many adventures of winnie the pooh
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

1
Pinocchio (1940)

pinocchio
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent

