Looking for ways to entertain your guests on Independence Day? Liven up the festivities with these 4th of July quotes! Enjoy contributions from past political figures and modern icons for some truly unique takes on America's birthday. If nothing else, they provide plenty of material for toasts, roasts, and everything in between.

76 'Happy 4th of July' Quotes to Celebrate America's Birthday

Get ready to break up the barbecue games with quotes from the nation's most influential figures. From funny quips to more serious takes from the past, you'll be sure to find the words you're looking for. Read on below to get started!

Funny 4th of July Quotes

"When you're born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you're born in America, you get a front-row seat." — George Carlin "If our Founding Fathers wanted us to care about the rest of the world, they wouldn't have declared their independence from it." — Stephen Colbert "All people are born alike. Except Republicans and Democrats." — Groucho Marx "It's Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, Exploding Christmas." — Stephen Colbert "I normally don't have a burger, a brat, and a steak but… it's 4th of July. And I need the energy if I'm gonna start blowing crap up. It's what the founding fathers would want." — Jim Gaffigan "A real patriot is the fellow who gets a parking ticket and rejoices that the system works." — Bill Vaughan "The United States is the only country with a known birthday." — James G. Blaine "Happy 4th of July! Drink until you see stars… and stripes!" — Unknown "My father described this tall lady who stands in the middle of the New York harbor, holding high a torch to welcome people seeking freedom in America. I instantly fell in love." — Yakov Smirnoff "If I have to lay an egg for my country, I'll do it." — Bob Hope "I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don't have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks." —​ James Lafferty

4th of July Quotes From Presidents

"There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America." — Bill Clinton "What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart." — Joe Biden "Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and success of liberty." — John F. Kennedy "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." – Franklin D. Roosevelt "If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter." — George Washington "America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and on unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." — Harry S. Truman "Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed—else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die." — Dwight D. Eisenhower "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." — Thomas Jefferson "Your love of liberty, your respect for the laws, your habits of industry, and your practice of the moral and religious obligations, are the strongest claims to national and individual happiness." — George Washington "America is a nation with a mission—and that mission comes from our most basic beliefs. We have no desire to dominate, no ambitions of empire. Our aim is a democratic peace—a peace founded upon the dignity and rights of every man and woman." — George W. Bush "I would rather belong to a poor nation that was free than to a rich nation that had ceased to be in love with liberty." — Woodrow Wilson

4th of July Quotes for Immigrants

"What does the flag mean? It is the flag just as much of the man who was naturalized yesterday as of the man whose people have been here generations." — Henry Cabot Lodge "This land is your land, this land is my land." ⁠— Woody Guthrie "We are a country where people of all backgrounds, all nations of origin, all languages, all religions, all races, can make a home. America was built by immigrants." ⁠— Hillary Clinton "Everywhere immigrants have enriched and strengthened the fabric of American life."⁠ — John F. Kennedy "Remember, remember always, that all of us, you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists." — President Franklin D. Roosevelt "People come here penniless but not cultureless. They bring us gifts. We can synthesize the best of our traditions with the best of theirs. We can teach and learn from each other to produce a better America…" — Mary Pipher "I've always argued that this country has benefited immensely from the fact that we draw people from all over the world." — Alan Greenspan "America is known as a country that welcomes people to its shores. All kinds of people." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg "We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their plows but to secure liberty for their souls." — Robert J. McCracken "We will never have true civilization until we have learned to recognize the rights of others." — Will Rogers

Inspirational 4th of July Quotes

"One characteristic of Americans is that they have no tolerance at all of anybody putting up with anything. We believe that whatever is going wrong ought to be fixed." — Margaret Mead "This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in." — Theodore Roosevelt "Intellectually I know that America is no better than any other country; emotionally I know she is better than every other country."— Sinclair Lewis "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." — Mahatma Gandhi "For change often seems impossible until it is inevitable. Just as we must own our lives, we must own our country. For, we, the people, are ultimately in control of the America's story." — Valerie Jarrett "Freedom lies in being bold." — Robert Frost "Dreams are the foundation of America." — Lupita Nyong'o "With freedom comes responsibility." — Eleanor Roosevelt "America is another name for opportunity." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous." — Frederick Douglass "In the face of impossible odds, people who love their country can change it." — Barack Obama "In America, nobody says you have to keep the circumstances somebody else gives you." — Amy Tan "America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." — Harry S. Truman "I am an American; free born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior, except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit." — Theodore Roosevelt "The fact is, with every friendship you make and every bond of trust you establish, you are shaping the image of America projected to the rest of the world." — Michelle Obama

Fourth of July Quotes About Family

"What was important wasn't the fireworks , it was that we were together this evening, together in this place, looking up into the sky at the same time." — Banana Yoshimoto "You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism." — Erma Bombeck "All great change in America begins at the dinner table." — Ronald Reagan "Let us remember we are all part of one American family. We are united in common values, and that includes belief in equality under the law, basic respect for public order, and the right of peaceful protest." — Barack Obama We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on Earth: peace, security, liberty, our family, our friends, our home… But when we look at our flag and behold it, emblazoned with all our rights, we must remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory that we associate with it is the result of duty done." — Calvin Coolidge "America is a tune. It must be sung together." — Gerald Stanley Lee

Patriotic Quotes

"Patriotism comes from the heart. Patriotism is voluntary… A patriot shows their patriotism through their actions, by their choice." — Jesse Ventura "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it." — Mark Twain "I think patriotism is like charity; it begins at home." — Henry James "The patriot's blood is the seed of freedom's tree." — Thomas Campbell "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." — John F. Kennedy "Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on." — Thurgood Marshall "The most fatal thing a man can do is try to stand alone." — Carson McCullers "Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal." — Abraham Lincoln "Ours is the only country deliberately founded on a good idea." — John Gunther "Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong." — James Bryce "Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." — Adlai Stevenson "Patriotism is easy to understand in America. It means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country." — Calvin Coolidge "We can't all be Washingtons, but we can all be patriots." — Charles F. Browne

Founding Fathers 4th of July Quotes

"Vigor of government is essential to the security of liberty." — Alexander Hamilton "Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall." — John Dickinson "I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"— Patrick Henry "I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure it will cost us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance." — John Adams "Always stand on principle… even if you stand alone." — John Adams "The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money." — James Madison "The best thing to give to your enemy is forgiveness; to an opponent, tolerance; to a friend, your heart; to your child, a good example; to a father, deference; to your mother, conduct that will make her proud of you; to yourself, respect; to all others, charity." — Benjamin Franklin "Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude." — Thomas Jefferson "The distinctions between Virginians, Pennsylvanians, New Yorkers, and New Englanders are no more. I Am Not A Virginian, But An American!" — Patrick Henry "Ambition must be made to counteract ambition." — James Madison

