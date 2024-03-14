54 Spring Quotes to Celebrate New Beginnings

Some of the best pieces of literature are devoted to new beginnings, which also happen to be what the spring season is all about. Mix the two together and you'll quickly find yourself somewhere in the world of spring quotes. Some sayings are funny while others are a bit more profound, but all revolve around the spirit of change and renewal. Read on to learn a few new phrases from names you know—and some you don't!

Funny Spring Quotes

"In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." — Mark Twain "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'" — Robin Williams "The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month." — Henry Van Dyke "Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush." — Doug Larson "Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day." — Wilton E. Hall "Despite the forecast, live like it's spring." — Lilly Pulitzer

Inspirational Quotes About Spring

"The flowers of late winter and early spring occupy places in our hearts well out of proportion to their size." — Gertrude S. Wister "You're only here for a short visit. Don't hurry. Don't worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way." — Walter C. Hagen "Never yet was a springtime, when the buds forgot to blow." — Margaret Elizabeth Sangster "The beautiful spring came; and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also." — Harriet Ann Jacobs "That is one good thing about this world… There are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery "It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart." — Rainer Maria Rilke "The promise of spring's arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!" — Jen Selinsky "Blossom by blossom the spring begins." — Algernon Charles Swinburne "April prepares her green traffic light, and the world thinks: Go." — Christopher Morley

Quotes About Spring Weather

"I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather that God has to offer." — Dodie Smith "In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." — Margaret Atwood "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold, when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade." — Charles Dickens "Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat." — Laura Ingalls Wilder "Is the spring coming?" he said. "What is it like?" … "It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine." — Frances Hodgson Burnett "The sun was warm but the wind was chill. You know how it is with an April day. When the sun is out and the wind is still, You're one month on in the middle of May." — Robert Frost

Springtime Quotes About Love

"Always it's spring and everyone's in love and flowers pick themselves." — E.E. Cummings "A life without love is like a year without spring." — Octavian Paler "If people did not love one another, I really don't see what use there would be in having any spring." — Victor Hugo "There's so much spring in the air—there's so much lazy sweetness in your heart." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "In springtime, love is carried on the breeze. Watch out for flying passion and kisses whizzing by your head." — Emma Racine Defleur "To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring." — George Santayana "Had I known that you would be my first glimpse of spring, I would've kissed every fallen petal of my hope along the way." — Sai Pradeep "It is better to remember our love as it was in the springtime." — Bess Streeter Aldrich

Deep Spring Quotes

"Nostalgia in reverse, the longing for yet another strange land, grew especially strong in spring." — Vladimir Nabokov "If we had no winter the spring would not be so pleasant." — Anne Bradstreet "You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming." — Pablo Neruda "There are no ordinary feelings. Just as there are no ordinary spring days or kicked-over cans of paint." — Dean Young "Nature gives to every time and season some beauties of its own." — Charles Dickens "The man who has planted a garden feels that he has done something for the good of the world." — Charles Dudley Warner "It was such a spring day as breathes into a man an ineffable yearning, a painful sweetness, a longing that makes him stand motionless, looking at the leaves or grass, and fling out his arms to embrace he knows not what." — John Galsworthy

Short Quotes About Spring

"Happiness? The color of it must be spring green." — Frances Mayes "The deep roots never doubt spring will come." — Marty Rubin "Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world." — Virgil A. Kraft "Earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "When one flower blooms, spring awakens everywhere." — John O'Donohue "The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing." — S. Brown "From the end spring new beginnings." — Pliny The Elder "An optimist is the human personification of spring." — Susan J. Bissonette "April hath put a spirit of youth in everything." — William Shakespeare "Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil." — Bishop Reginald Heber

Spring Quotes for Instagram

"Where flowers bloom so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson "When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest." ― Ernest Hemingway "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." — Audrey Hepburn "A flower blossoms for its own joy." — Oscar Wilde "A kind word is like a spring day." — Russian Proverb "You're only here for a short visit. Don't hurry. Don't worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way." — Walter C. Hagen "Happiness? The color of it must be spring green." — Frances Mayes "The world's favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May." — Edwin Way Teale

Why Do We Like Spring Quotes?

Inspirational quotes are everywhere—even during those dark winter months—and while some folks are more eager to embrace them than others, the science is in their favor. Experts suggest that motivational sayings lend themselves to a level of self-discipline that some have difficulty reaching on their own.

"There's a little bit of implicit coaching that's happening when you're reading it," psychologist and motivation expert Jonathan Fader, PhD, once told Fast Money. "It's building that self-efficacy in that kind of dialogue that you're having with yourself."

Additionally, a 2018 study found that the use of quotes can even help patients living with chronic disorders improve their self-esteem. So if you ever feel strange or corny about indulging in these sayings, just remember there really is some power behind them. Now, spring forward, and enjoy.