"Teflon Flu" Cases Are Spiking—Is Your Cookware Making You Sick?

Between a summer COVID surge, reports of bird flu, and a recent Listeria outbreak, many people are on high alert to avoid potential illness. But, unfortunately, there's another threat on the rise that you may not have heard of: Teflon flu. While its nickname may make it sound not serious, the illness is otherwise known as polymer fume fever, and it appears to be making more and more people sick.

According to a report in The Washington Post, U.S. poison centers have received over 3,600 reports of Teflon flu over the past 20 years. In 2023 alone, 267 suspected cases were reported, which is thought to be among the highest numbers since the year 2000.

The "flu" is caused by the inhalation of fumes from overheated nonstick pans, which are often coated in polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). PTFE is part of a larger class of substances that you probably have heard of: forever chemicals, a.k.a. per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). (Teflon flu got its nickname because Teflon is a brand name for PTFE, but WaPo notes that the "flu" isn't linked to a specific manufacturer of the nonstick coating.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When you inhale PTFE, it can cause flu-like symptoms, such as "fever, malaise, dyspnea, chest tightness, and a dry cough," according to a 2023 article published by StatPearls. These typically appear a few hours after exposure.

According to Maryann Amirshahi, co-medical director for the National Capital Poison Center, people with polymer fume fever may think that they just have a cold. Because of this, the actual number of cases is likely underreported, she says.

"If you have a fever and you have body aches, you don't always think that it's something that you inhaled," Amirshahi told WaPo.

According to the StatPearls article, people with polymer fume fever typically recover after a few days, and "death and permanent disability are exceedingly rare." Still, you should exercise caution when using PTFE-coated nonstick pots and pans.

According to the StatPearls article, symptoms aren't thought to occur in humans until nonstick materials are heated to 662 degrees. However, PTFE fumes may be released when a pan is heated to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. When the coating burns and degrades, it releases "a very complex mix of oxidized, fluorinated substances," Zac Hudson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of British Columbia, told WaPo.

To protect yourself, avoid preheating nonstick pans and putting them in ovens at high heat or set to broil. Experts also told WaPo that you should avoid using stainless steel or hard utensils that could scratch the surface of nonstick pans. Remember to turn on the exhaust fan or open windows when you're cooking, too.

Interestingly enough, while experts conceded that there are other, likely more significant, sources of PFAS exposure, six also said that they don't use nonstick cookware in their homes.

Manufacturers of these pans, however, stand by their products. In a statement to WaPo, Teflon trademark-owner Chemours pointed to research validating the safety of materials in its nonstick coatings.

"Multiple studies demonstrate that it does not bioaccumulate and, if incidental exposure were to occur, it's rapidly eliminated from the body," the company said. They declined to comment on suspected cases of PTFE.

Best Life reached out to Chemours for comment and will update the story when we hear back.