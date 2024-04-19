FDA Investigating Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Trader Joe's Basil Sold in 29 States

We've heard a lot about foodborne illness outbreaks in 2024. In January, Walmart shoppers were warned about potential Listeria contamination from recalled salad kits, dressing, and dips, while Salmonella was a concern for shoppers who bought meat at Sam's Club. Last month, Trader Joe's also voluntarily recalled certain cashews due to potential Salmonella contamination—and it appears the grocery chain is now dealing with a similar problem. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a Salmonella outbreak tied to organic basil sold at Trader Joe's stores in 29 states.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: Salmonella Outbreak Spreading in 22 States—These Are the Symptoms.

According to an April 17 advisory, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are looking into Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil linked to a "multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections."

The basil was sold in 2.5-ounce clamshell packages at Trader Joe's stores in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, as well as in Washington, D.C.

As of April 18, the CDC had received 12 reports of Salmonella infections in seven states, with one person hospitalized as a result. According to a map provided by the FDA, infections have been reported in one to two people in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Georgia, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Three to four cases were reported in both Florida and Minnesota. The FDA said the last illness onset was on April 2, and no deaths have been reported.

Trader Joe's has pulled the basil from stores and stopped shipments as of April 12, per the FDA advisory. Infinite Herbs, LLC is also "cooperating with the FDA investigation" and agreed to a voluntary recall of the basil.

According to the FDA, the product is "likely past shelf-life," but if you have it at home—frozen or in the fridge—don't eat it. Even if you can't tell if it's the Infinite Herbs brand, the FDA asks that you take extra caution and throw your Trader Joe's basil away.

You should also follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning advice if the herbs come in contact with surfaces or other containers in your home to "reduce the risk of cross-contamination." The CDC notes that this may include refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.

RELATED: Antibiotic Recalled Over Potentially "Life-Threatening" Contamination, FDA Warns.

Per the CDC, Salmonella symptoms typically appear between six hours and six days after swallowing something contaminated with the bacteria.

Most people experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, but are able to recover without treatment in four to seven days. However, children younger than five, those who are immunocompromised, and people over 65 could experience "more severe illness" that requires medical attention or hospitalization, the CDC says. If you do have symptoms, the FDA recommends contacting your healthcare provider.

You should also stay tuned for further CDC and FDA updates, as investigators are looking into other potentially contaminated products.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses," the FDA release states. "FDA will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available."

To report a complaint or adverse event, you can call the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator, complete an online Voluntary MedWatch form, or mail a hardcopy Voluntary MedWatch form.