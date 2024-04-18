Deadly Bacterial Infection From Rats Is on the Rise—These Are the Flu-Like Symptoms

With news about bird flu making headlines this month, it's disconcerting to hear about yet another illness that could be transmitted to humans from animals. But in New York City, cases of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease caused by rat urine, are on the rise.

According to NBC New York, six cases of leptospirosis have been reported so far in 2024. (In 2023, 24 total cases were reported, which set a new record.) Infections are mainly caused when people or pets are exposed to items and materials that may be contaminated with rat pee. But while cases are still somewhat limited—and officials are working to address the issue in New York—there is cause for concern.

Leptospirosis can have serious complications like kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress, and death, if left untreated, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With that in mind, you'll want to know what to keep an eye out for. Read on for the 10 symptoms of infection.

1 High fever

According to the CDC, a high fever is a telltale sign of leptospirosis. Per Harvard Health, a high fever in adults is somewhere between 102.4 to 105.8 Fahrenheit.

2 Red eyes

Red eyes are another leptospirosis symptom.

3 Yellow skin or eyes

If you notice your skin has a yellow tint and your eyes appear more yellow than red, it should put you on alert. Also known as jaundice, this condition occurs when your skin, the whites of your eyes, and mucus membranes turn yellow, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

4 Nausea and vomiting

Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up can signal several different illnesses, but it can point to leptospirosis, the CDC says.

5 Chills

Another flu-like symptom of leptospirosis is chills.

6 Abdominal pain

Even if you aren't throwing up, you might feel some discomfort in your stomach area with a leptospirosis infection.

7 Diarrhea

Unpleasant or irregular bowel movements like diarrhea also typically accompany this type of illness.

8 Rash

With a more severe case of leptospirosis, you could also develop flat, red spots on your skin that resemble a rash, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

9 Headache

If you have a headache combined with these other symptoms, it might be worth seeing a doctor.

10 Muscle aches

Another flu-like symptom of leptospirosis is muscle aches, so don't dismiss them if you start to feel sore.

Symptoms can appear in two phases.

The CDC warns that these symptoms can easily be confused with other diseases, and you may not even show symptoms at all.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you do, signs normally appear between two days and four weeks after "exposure to a contaminated source," the agency says.

The first phase typically includes fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, or diarrhea—and patients sometimes recover before feeling sick again. If you do progress to the second phase of symptoms, that's when the infection becomes more severe, and poses the risk of kidney failure, liver failure, or meningitis.

People who contract leptospirosis can be sick for anywhere from a few days to three weeks. Without treatment, the illness can span even longer.

According to the CDC, leptospirosis is treated with antibiotics like doxycycline or penicillin. More severe cases may require intravenous antibiotics, so anyone with symptoms of the condition is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

