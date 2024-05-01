America's Best Riverside Hotels With Incredible Views

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Booking a getaway starts with finding the right accommodations, and in some cases, the hotel itself is the selling point. If you want to stay by the water, you might immediately think of ocean views, but rivers shouldn't be overlooked. With luxurious rooms and lobbies as well as incredible scenery, riverside hotels are nestled in isolated valleys and tucked away in cities—you just need to know where to look and book. Guests across social media and on TripAdvisor were quick to tout the quality of these eight hotels, meaning you can book with confidence and relax when you check in. Read on to learn more about America's best riverside hotels.

1 Sage Lodge (Pray, Montana)

Head to Pray, Montana, and book your stay at Sage Lodge on the banks of Yellowstone River. This luxury resort is just 35 minutes north of Yellowstone National Park, but with the amenities available to you, you may never want to leave the lodge.

"Sage Lodge is known as the ultimate resort luxury getaway," according to an April 2023 TikTok posted by Hotel Savings Club (@hotelsavingsclub). "From this beautiful place, you can go fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking, even cross-country skiing—and the indoor adventures are just as great as the outdoor."

This hotel offers a full-service spa and upscale cocktails and cuisine, as well as epic views of surrounding wildlife. Visitors say that the combination is sure to provide an unforgettable stay.

"I have been to Sage Lodge on a few occasions for business and pleasure, both during winter and in summer. Every experience has been consistently spectacular," a January review on TripAdvisor reads. "They offer a wide array of amenities and activities (in addition to the scenery). I am already looking forward to my next visit!"

2 The Alida Savannah, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel (Savannah, Georgia)

If you want to take in views of the Savannah River while visiting Savannah, Georgia, look no further than The Alida, Savannah, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel.

Located right on Historic River Street, visitors rave about their stays.

"We cannot recommend this place enough," YouTubers and bloggers Matt and Nat (@adventuresofmattandnat) gushed in a May 2023 TikTok video. "It has a beautiful onsite bar, tons of common space seating in the lobby, as well as an onsite merchandise store for souvenirs and any items that you might have left at home."

While you're right on the river, you'll also have bikes available to you if you want to explore other parts of the city. But if you prefer to hang out at the hotel, your accommodations won't disappoint you.

"The rooms are just as stunning as the rest of the property," Matt and Nat said in the video, praising the rooms at the Alida, "but more importantly," the view.

They continued, "The bay window was a beautiful way to wake up."

3 Salish Lodge & Spa (Snoqualmie, Washington)

On the West Coast, you can relax riverside at the Salish Lodge & Spa, which is owned by the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. The hotel offers views of Washington's Snoqualmie River and Snoqualmie Falls, making it a great spot for a romantic getaway or some solo zen.

"Absolutely breathtaking views above the falls with friendly service (shoutout to Chad!) and amazing food," an April 22 review on TripAdvisor reads.

Another reviewer recently added, "Phenomenal service and spectacular property in a spectacular setting. From quick friendly efficient check in to beautiful renovations throughout the hotel. Rooms are amazingly decorated and large! Food in the signature restaurant was delicious and service was impeccable!! We cannot wait to return."

4 Hotel Valencia Riverwalk (San Antonio, Texas)

Traveling to San Antonio? Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is well-known for the spectacular views of the San Antonio River as well as its unique decor.

"The Hotel Valencia is our favorite place to stay in San Antonio. The staff (everyone!) is amazing, and always available for any potential needs. The rooms are spacious, and comfortable. Great river views too," an April 19 TripAdvisor review of the hotel reads.

Another dubbed Hotel Valencia "one of the best hotels" they've ever stayed in.

"My friends and I did a short girls trip to San Antonio and stayed at the Hotel Valencia," the reviewer wrote. "We had a wonderful time and staying at this Hotel was the icing on the cake. It is a gorgeous hotel and just steps from the Riverwalk. The Hotel Restaurant was excellent as well."

5 Dawn Ranch (Guerneville, California)

Voted one of the 100 best new hotels of the year by Travel + Leisure, Dawn Ranch is situated on the lower Russian River in Sonoma County. Spanning 22 acres, guests have the choice to stay in chalets, cottages, cabins, bungalows, and even tents.

"Dawn Ranch is a rustic modern oasis nestled in the beautiful redwoods along the Russian River," a January review on TripAdvisor reads. "The chalet cabins are so cozy, love the modern furniture, Le Labo bath products, tasty snacks and (Japanese-style) pour over coffee with a Fellows water kettle! What a treat. The property is well maintained, super close to get to nearby hikes, the Coast and close to nearby wineries."

Described by several TikTokers as something of a summer camp for adults, you'll catch glimpses of the Russian River and the beautiful surrounding redwoods during a stay at Dawn Ranch.

6 Riverhouse on the Deschutes (Bend, Oregon)

A family-friendly option that doesn't compromise on riverside views is the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, Oregon. It was highlighted as a "dreamy" location on TikTok, with rooms right on the Deschutes River.

"I really enjoyed my time here; easy to get some work done while sitting in room, with a view overlooking the River was exquisite," a reviewer wrote in Nov. 2021 on TripAdvisor. "Parking was easy, and staff was friendly. I would highly recommend upgrading to a room facing the river, as it was with it."

Even better, this hotel is beautiful in the warm and the cold months. If you prefer to take in river views while cozy, you won't want to miss a glimpse of the Deschutes River in the snow.

7 Casa Cipriani (New York City)

Next up on the list of riverside hotels is Casa Cipriani in New York City. This spot, located in Lower Manhattan, offers views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty.

The hotel earned a coveted spot on Condé Nast Traveler's Gold List of best hotels and resorts in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean for 2024. So, if you're booking a trip to NYC any time soon—and have some cash to burn—consider Casa Cipriani for the views, food, and service.

"Casa Cipriani is the type of hotel that I am SO happy I visited and experienced otherwise, I would not know what to expect," a reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor in Oct. 2023. "What I found was amazing hotel service, gorgeous accommodations, breathtaking views and exceptional bedding."

Condé Nast Traveler recommends requesting a river-facing room specifically, as you won't get a comparable view "anywhere in town."

8 The Langham, Chicago (Chicago)

Another spot in a big city, The Langham, Chicago, offers unbeatable views of the Chicago River.

"Not only were the continuous food and beverage offerings wonderful, but the club space itself was a delightful place to sit and enjoy the views of the river and Lake Michigan," a visitor wrote on TripAdvisor in February.

It's also a favorite of travelers on TikTok, who claim that The Langham, Chicago is actually one of the nicest hotels in the U.S.—and not just because of its river views.

"Our tour guide literally said this was the nicest hotel in America," Karissa Dumbacher said in a July 2023 TikTok video. Dumbacher showed clips of the suite she stayed in, which didn't disappoint.

"It has these full floor-to-ceiling windows with this insane view of the Chicago River," Dumbacher explained. The bedroom also had pretty stellar views, as well as "the softest bed," she added.