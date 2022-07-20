The 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S. for a Stress-Free Getaway

Between activities, meals, and drinks, there are so many elements to budget for on a vacation—and let's be real, you'd rather be spending your time planning fun itineraries and researching local restaurants than busting out a calculator. That's where all-inclusive resorts come in. These accommodations take so much of the stress out of traveling. True to their name, they include most of your vacay essentials, so you won't have to worry about accidentally racking up a huge bill. That means you can kick back, relax, and order another piña colada knowing it's already paid for.

It should come as no surprise then that a OnePoll survey found 77% of travelers believe all-inclusive vacations are the least stressful way to travel, and 75% believe they're the best way to travel. Further, the study showed that all-inclusive packages are one of the top five things travelers look for when planning a getaway. Families are especially attracted to this offering, with two-thirds of parents citing interest in an all-inclusive trip.

While you can find all-inclusive resorts all around the world, some of the best options happen to be right here in the U.S. Here are our top picks that offer a little something for everyone—from on-site evening entertainment and crave-worthy restaurants to fun-in-the-sun water sports and nature excursions. Keep reading to see the 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., and next, don't miss the 6 Best Off-the-Radar Destinations in the U.S.

1 Bungalows Key Largo: Key largo, FL

It's easy to see why this property has been consistently ranked the No. 1 choice among all-inclusive resorts in the Florida Keys. For one, the location is prime: Bungalows Key largo is set on 12 waterfront acres of lush landscaping with breathtaking sunset views.

"What sets this resort apart is that guests stay in private bungalows that are scattered throughout the property," says Tess Arnold, creator of the travel blog Traveling Tessie. "The entrance is secluded and the resort prides itself on giving privacy to its' guests. There's also a gorgeous spa on the property that offers couples massages complete with a steam room and salt room."

The chic and spacious bungalows boast private verandas with outdoor showers, seating, and soaking tubs. Just don't bring the little ones, as it's one of the only adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the Florida Keys, which makes it a fantastic place to honeymoon, celebrate an anniversary, or take a romantic trip.

Daily yoga, four highly rated on-site restaurants, two outdoor pools and jacuzzis, and an on-site fitness center round out the impressive amenities. After getting your fill of unlimited breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with premium beverages, be sure to take advantage of all the watersports, like paddle boarding and kayaking.

2 Club Med Sandpiper Bay: Port St. Lucie, FL

Looking for an action-packed family vacation? Then Club Med Sandpiper Bay should be on your radar. Situated right between Miami and Orlando along the St. Lucie River, this all-inclusive resort has its own on-site Sports Academy with top-ranked coaches. When you need to unwind after a day of ocean adventures, you can lounge by the adults-only infinity pool with a dedicated bar.

"It has all the amenities you could want," says Chris Coleman, travel expert and owner at RV Talk. Coleman notes that all the rooms either overlook the water or the garden, and buffet-style meals mean you'll never go hungry.

Larry Snider, VP of Operations of Casago Vacation Rentals, recommends taking advantage of the sunrise yoga sessions, sailing lessons, and hot stone massages, or going manatee spotting on a boat excursion.

"This resort truly showcases the best of everything coastal Florida has to offer," he says.

3 Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: Kailua-Kona, HI

"It's hard to get the authentic Hawaiian experience in 2022 because the islands have changed so much over the last few decades, but it's still possible on the Kona Coast of the Big Island," says Alex Gillard, founder of Nomad Nature Travel. "Vacationers can take advantage of the resort's award-winning golf course, relax by one of the seven pools, and indulge in many of the other amenities at the only Forbes 5-star and AAA Five Diamond Rated Resort in Hawaii."

When you stay at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, you get access to incredible dining options, tennis courts, a spa, a salon, and even a Hawaiian cultural center with educational classes and activities. Did we mention it's also set right on pristine white-sand beaches and surrounded by stunning black-lava landscapes?

4 Stillpoint Lodge: Halibut Cove, AK

This all-inclusive resort bills itself as "a unique combination of adventure, leisure and culture," and that couldn't be more accurate. It strikes the perfect balance with breathtaking nature views but all the luxuries of civilization. Set right in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness on a private peninsula, Stillpoint Lodge provides the ideal setting for an intimate, romantic getaway.

"You get the kind of comfort you'd expect at a 5-star boutique hotel in a place like Hawaii in the middle of one of the most rugged places on earth," says Gillard. "What I really like about Stillpoint is that there are a lot of activities and excursions that are included in the rate, such as whale and bird watching, sea kayaking, and paddle boarding, while still offering terrific a la carte experiences like grizzly bear viewing and helicopter tours."

Activities included in your stay range from tide-pooling and boat cruises to guided hikes—and if you're lucky, you may just spot some seals and sea lions up close in their natural habitat. Also included are fresh, seasonal meals made with local ingredients; fine wine, local beers, and craft cocktails; access to the sauna, hot tub, lawn games, firepits, and zen garden; a round-trip boat ride from the airport location; a private concierge; custom packed lunches for your daily excursions; one complimentary spa service, and so much more.

5 Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa: Miramar Beach, FL

An award-winning luxury spa, eight bars and eateries, three pools, and four world-class championship golf courses are just a few of the standout features at this all-inclusive oceanfront resort. The location doesn't hurt, either: It's set right on a mile-long stretch of beach along the Gulf of Mexico, and just 2 miles from lively Baytowne Wharf.

Brittany Mendez, CMO of FloridaPanhandle.com, says it's ideal for couples who can enjoy side-by-side massages together and an intimate dinner for two at the on-site steakhouse. "The rooms are also spacious, comfortable, and include a private balcony that you can watch the sunset on," she adds.

That said, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is equally well-suited for family vacations. In fact, the on-site kids' activity program may very well come in handy when you and your partner want some quiet time in the hot tub or at the spa.

6 Triple Creek Ranch: Darby, MT

This intimate, all-inclusive luxury resort is nestled among the towering pines of Montana's Bitterroot Valley, with a plethora of cozy cabins. It's also adults-only, so you can count on some peace and quiet, intimate dinners for two, and romantic experiences galore.

By day, take part in the wide variety of experiences Triple Creek Ranch has to offer: horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, and mountain biking. Or, if you're seeking to relax, there are plenty of wellness-focused activities to choose from, like guided meditation and yoga classes. Gourmet meals can be served in the dining room, rooftop lounge, or delivered to your private cabin at no additional cost. To top it all off, meals can be paired with exceptional pours from the award-winning wine cellar, which features more than 600 fine wines and champagnes.

Pampering yourselves is just part of the experience here, too: start with a couples' massage by the warm glow of your cabin's wood-burning fireplace, followed by a scenic floating picnic on the river and private wine tasting.

7 Miraval Austin Resort & Spa: Austin, TX

Oluwaseyi Aladeselu, travel advisor and founder of tmd Escapes, says you can't go wrong with any of Miraval's all-inclusive resorts and spas, which are known for their luxurious amenities and wellness-centered offerings.

Miraval Austin is situated on a 220-acre nature preserve filled with diverse wildlife, rare songbirds, and lush ancient trees, all overlooking Lake Travis. The resort boasts not one but two infinity pools, an award-winning spa, an equine center, a body mindfulness center, and its own on-site organic farm.

The theme here is mindfulness, so if you're looking for a getaway to decompress from your stressful work life, this resort fits the bill with meditation and yoga classes. Or, you can try your hand at a variety of other activities, like archery and hatchet throwing. Foodies will appreciate the farm-to-table fining experiences and cooking classes that are included, too.

8 Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort: Wailea, HI

One of the biggest perks of this oceanfront luxury resort is its location: it's set right along the white crescent shores of Maui, with direct access to Mokapu Beach.

"This resort has a secluded atmosphere along miles of private beachfront, and is the perfect spot for couples looking for a Hawaiian getaway without the touristy vibe," says Nick Mueller, Director of Operations of HawaiianIslands.com. "Their spacious suites offer plenty of privacy and luxury, and the resort features an on-site spa, stunning views of Hawaii's gorgeous landscape, and an adults-only pool."

The staff at Andaz Maui go above and beyond to make you feel at home from the time you arrive—when you're greeted with a complimentary welcome beverage at check-in. Snorkeling, paddleboarding, and kayaking are just a few of the activities included in your stay, but you can also enjoy low-key afternoons in your private lanai, at the spa, or at the poolside bar. If you've got little ones in tow, rest assured that the resort offers a kid's activity program and a family pool, or if you're on a couple's vacay, you can head to the adults-only infinity pool.

9 Bolongo Bay Beach Resort: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

This casual all-inclusive resort offers the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation, says Gillard. Located in a beautiful bay just over 4 miles from St. Thomas' city center, Bolongo Bay Beach Resort promises sweeping sea views, a la carte Caribbean and continental cuisine, unlimited premium cocktails, and live music most nights at the on-site restaurant. Not to mention, your stay includes complimentary access to stand-up paddleboards, Hobie Cat sailboats, windsurfers, beach toys, and hammocks.

"Expect amazing food, great snorkeling just off the beach, guided boat tours, kayaks, and plenty of peace and quiet," says Gillard.

10 Twin Farms: Barnard, VT

This unique countryside resort is known for its attentive staff and serene atmosphere, which includes hardwood forests, ancient gardens, wildflower meadows, and private ponds. Twin Farms is set in an 18th-century farmhouse—the former estate of author Sinclair Lewis and his journalist wife Dorothy Thompson—and features lavish decor and a sophisticated art collection.

"Included with your room are made-to-order breakfasts, lunches, and dinners at a farm-to-table restaurant, s'mores at a bonfire, and canapés," says Anna Claire, head of tour research and trends analysis at Dubai Adventures. "Swim, bike, fly fish, or kayak in Copper Pond during the warmer months, and ski, sled, or snowshoe when the snow starts to fall."

Additional noteworthy amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a spa with glass brick steam rooms. What more could you ask for?