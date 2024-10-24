5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico to Visit Now

There’s a reason in every season to vacation in Mexico, but autumn makes an especially compelling case for a visit. The weather is just right, and fall harvest season has begun, beckoning foodies with the freshest flavors. Yet perhaps most importantly, right now is your best opportunity for a deeply relaxing getaway at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. That’s because many resorts are virtually empty during the low season of September through November, making it possible that you’ll have the place largely to yourself.

In real terms, this means you can unwind without bumping elbows at the poolside bar or wasting any time waiting, towel in hand, for a cabana. It means you can get that coveted seat at the resort’s top restaurant without planning months in advance and take that stunning sunset beach photo just as it appears in real life—without waiting for a throng of tourists to get out of your way first.

You’ll find that Mexico is every bit as magical as you had hoped, boasting buzzing local markets, world-class cuisine, staggering natural beauty, and, of course, some killer poolside margaritas. Read on to find out which seven all-inclusive resorts make the best backdrop for the Mexican vacation of your dreams.

RELATED: 7 Best Wellness Retreats in the U.S. This Year, According to Experts.

1 | Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit “All-inclusive” resorts should really have it all—and Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit does. As its name suggests, it’s “grand” both in stature and status, providing guests with sweeping views, an elevated resort experience, and luxurious accommodations with ample room to spread out and relax. Its gourmet dining options, inspired by Mexican tradition as well as international fare, include the popular Piaf, Lucca, Frida, and Sen Lin. Guests can also unwind at the distinctive Se Spa, which was recently awarded five stars by the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, following a rigorous vetting process of anonymous inspection. It’s one of only nine resorts in Mexico to receive that honor. Parents will find that even outside of the spa, real rest is possible thanks to a recently refurbished—not to mention safely-supervised—Kid’s Club. A teeming-with-fun Teen Club is also equipped with a pool table, air hockey, ping pong, lounge area, foosball, video games, karaoke set, vintage dance floor, and more. The resort is currently gearing up for its second annual Mexology Fest, an immersive mixology experience that will showcase local and artisanal spirits through workshops, tastings, and seasonal cocktail offerings throughout the resort. Taking place October 31 through November 2, guests can enjoy the event as part of their all-inclusive rate.

2 | Casa Velas Casa Velas Scale and grandeur are undoubtedly striking qualities in an all-inclusive resort, but there’s something to be said for a more intimate vacation experience that prizes creature comforts, too. Casa Velas , a little-sister resort to Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, is an adults-only alternative for those who seek total quiet, tranquility, and bliss. Compared to its peers, the resort’s footprint is little but mighty. The rooms themselves, many equipped with their own private plunge pools, are generous in size and make for a lovely stay. Koi ponds and palm trees line the walkways, and the lush botanical gardens enveloping the hotel immerse you in the setting. “This scene is begging for a romantic moment,” writes Forbes Travel Guide in an enthusiastic review . Casa Velas also attracts golf enthusiasts from around the world, with many rooms overlooking the links of Marina Vallarta Golf Club, an 18-hole course designed by the famous American architect and golfer Joe Finger. Located in Puerto Vallarta, you can rest assured knowing you’ll be in one of the safest resort towns in Mexico’s Pacific Coast when you choose this distinctive property. RELATED: 8 Amazing All-Inclusive Cruise Deals to Book Before They Sell Out.

3 | Atelier Playa Mujeres Atelier Playa Mujeres At Atelier Playa Mujeres in Cancun, you’ll find a contemporary take on Mexico expressed throughout its architecture and cuisine. The five-star resort is luxurious and modern, with a streamlined aesthetic and plenty of amenities, including nine stylish restaurants. “Every level of suite, from the 635-square-foot Junior to the 1,948-square-foot INSPIRA Master, exudes a sense of luxury. Each space offers a neutral color scheme, Molton Brown bath amenities, a refreshed-daily bar and spectacular views of either the ocean, the golf course or the natural surroundings,” says a “Every level of suite, from the 635-square-foot Junior to the 1,948-square-foot INSPIRA Master, exudes a sense of luxury. Each space offers a neutral color scheme, Molton Brown bath amenities, a refreshed-daily bar and spectacular views of either the ocean, the golf course or the natural surroundings,” says a review in Forbes Travel Guide.

4 | Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos Photo by Christian Horan for The Four Seasons The Four Seasons' reputation is one of exceptional service and a keen eye for guest satisfaction. However, a recent review from Conde Nast Traveler says that an even greater reason to love Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos , in particular, is because of its “real Baja” vibe, which makes it a good place to “escape the crowds and discover a whole new side of Cabo.” “You arrive at the Four Seasons, and because it is part of the Costa Palmas development, there is a lot of construction, which kills the romantic vibe a bit. However, you truly feel you have miles of beach all to yourself and you're in on some secret the rest of the Cabo crowd doesn't know about,” that review says. “The hotel design blends with the natural setting of the sand dunes and is surrounded by palo blancos, sea grapes, torotes, palms, and other native plantings.” RELATED: 7 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit.