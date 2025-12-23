10 U.S. Airports That Will Be the Busiest This Christmas

These hubs will see the biggest crowds during the holidays.

Travel stress can reach a whole other level during the holidays. Even if you’re not dealing with a winter storm grounding flights, you can always assume the already daunting process will be even more hectic as massive crowds make their way through the terminals and onto their destinations. But while it’s safe to assume there will be a crunch anywhere there are flights boarding, some places will be worse than others. And while you may not be able to change your travel plans to avoid them, new data has shed light on which airports in the U.S. will be busiest this Christmas.

What will the busiest airports in the U.S. be this Christmas?

The latest intel comes from a new study conducted by TripSim, which analyzed traffic patterns at major airports in the U.S. during December from 2020 through 2024, sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. They then calculated an average amount for each, and used the trends of passenger growth to forecast what the busiest airports will be during the Christmas travel rush this year.

So, which one came out on top? Here are the hubs that could see the most holiday travelers, along with their projected December passenger counts for this year.

10. New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International (JFK) — 2,480,024 passengers

9. Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) — 2,610,789 passengers

8. Las Vegas, NV: Harry Reid International (LAS) — 2,714,184 passengers

7. Orlando, FL: Orlando International (MCO) — 2,728,560 passengers

6. Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) — 2,765,405 passengers

5. Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International (LAX) — 3,142,581 passengers

4. Chicago, IL: Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) — 3,478,401 passengers

3. Denver, CO: Denver International (DEN) — 3,814,597 passengers

2. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) — 4,009,476 passengers

1. Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) — 5,237,230 passengers

Some growth rates show a major jump in travel.

The remarkable numbers show how far travel has rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic brought most flying to a virtual standstill for multiple holiday seasons. While it was ranked tenth in terms of volume, JFK posted the highest growth rate at 63.14 percent, with the rest of the top posting growth of more than 40 percent.

But now that travelers are more comfortable taking to the skies again, the most popular times for travel could become more overwhelming. “Holiday travel demand keeps climbing every year, and December has become the most compressed and stressful travel month,” Arber Abdullahu, travel expert at TripSIM, said of the findings. “You’ve got multiple holidays stacked together, school breaks, and people trying to maximize time off work, which pushes huge numbers of passengers into a very short window.”

According to AAA, more than 122.4 million passengers are expected to travel for the holidays this year, with roughly 52.6 million heading to airports for their journeys. However, while the month might be busiest overall, some days are expected to be busier than others.

“Crowds don’t just show up on Christmas Eve,” said Abdullahu. “Many airports start feeling the pressure weeks earlier as people travel for early celebrations or try to beat peak prices. That’s especially true at major hub airports where connecting traffic multiplies the crowd levels.”

But which dates could be the worst overall this year? According to Airlines for America, the weekend leading into the week of Christmas (Dec. 19-21) was expected to bring the most travelers through, while Dec. 26 and Dec. 28 will likely see the most passengers making their return trips.

Here’s how to deal with holiday travel chaos.

Abdullahu noted that bigger airports with larger shares of international travel could get especially snarled, and that travelers should plan accordingly.

“Airports like JFK and San Francisco are seeing big rebounds in long-haul travel. That means longer lines at passport control, busier terminals, and more pressure on baggage systems,” he warned. “Travelers should plan extra time, stay flexible, and expect delays to ripple more easily during the holidays.”

If you’re still worried about having a hectic experience, you can plan ahead by downloading your airline’s mobile app to stay up on any schedule changes, Airlines for America suggests. You should also allow for plenty of time to get through longer lines, and try to pack snacks and an empty water bottle to help with any long waits in the terminal.

Speaking of security lines, the group also suggests enrollingin TSA PreCheck if you haven’t already. You should also make sure you’re traveling with a REAL ID compliant piece of identification, which might mean bringing your passport along if you haven’t already updated your driver’s license.