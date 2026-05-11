11 Reasons Why Loews Miami Beach Is the Best Resort in South Beach

Discover 11 reasons why the renovated Loews Miami Beach is the ultimate South Beach getaway.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my family’s favorite places to visit is Miami Beach. In fact, we usually make it down to the South Florida spot at least a few times per year. Someone recently asked me what it is about Miami that draws me in, and they definitely weren’t ready for my response. Because I could basically be on the city’s tourism board, I first started visiting with my late father as a child. There is the gorgeous Caribbean-blue sea, which is warm enough to swim in for most of the year, and the white sand beaches. Then there is the diversity and the Latin American-fueled culture that make me feel like I am in another country: the music, food, energy, and all-around vibe. The Art Deco architecture and design aesthetic also make it super unique. My son loves the tall buildings and the skyline, and the fact that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto is set there. And then there are all the different neighborhoods, the shopping, world-class restaurants, and nightlife that trickles into the day.

Over the years, I have stayed at so many different resorts, boutique hotels, and even motels up and down the coast, from South of Fifth to Sunny Isles. However, on my recent trip down, I discovered my new favorite spot: Loews Miami Beach, defined by quiet luxury, five-star fare, and warm hospitality.

1 Loews Miami Beach Recently Underwent a $55 Million Renovation

I have walked by Loews a million times, but it never really screamed “amazing” to me until I stepped foot into the recently refreshed resort this May. The lobby is gorgeous, understated, but elegant, clean, and tranquil. There was no line to check in or out. Everyone who worked at the front desk was lovely and accommodating.

2 But Honestly, the Service Was Even More Impressive Than the Gorgeous Property

I want to note that Loews is a family-owned company, controlled by the Tisch family. And this is an important fact in my experience, because everything there felt more authentic and personalized than at some big, corporate-owned property. This could be evidenced by everything from the attention to detail in the decor and restaurants to some of the staff members. One older woman whose job was basically to provide entertainment and fun at the pool was a former clown and Miami Beach native, whose father was once the hotel’s milkman. The service was five-star to say the least.

3 The Newly Refreshed Rooms Are Stunning

We stayed in a corner oceanfront suite, and it was simply stunning, with jaw-dropping views of the ocean and pool. The bed was incredibly comfortable, the walls soundproof, and every night when we returned from dinner, the blackout blinds were down. I don’t think I’ve ever slept so soundly at a hotel. I loved the decor too. Again, quiet beachy luxury.

4 And There Are Enough Pool and Beach Chairs for Everyone

One of my biggest complaints at resorts is the lack of pool or beach chairs. There is nothing that drives me more insane than having to wake up super early and race down to get pool chairs. Who wants to spend hundreds of dollars a night and pay hefty resort fees, and be denied a lounge chair? There were more than enough chairs and umbrellas every day we were there, and the resort was full! With every room, you get four chairs, and also four at the beach, with an extra charge for a beach umbrella. At each location, you are completely taken care of and can order food and drinks, which are also perfect.

5 The Cabana Experience Is Beyond Bougie

One day, we got to experience the bougieness of a SOAK Cabana. This isn’t a normal cabana, but a two-story experience with an enclosed space complete with a shower and bathroom, an outdoor space near the pool, and a second-level rooftop seating area. It is perfect if you have a bigger group, a work meeting, or want to spend an entire day by the pool after checking out.

6 Rao’s Is Old School Italian Glamour

Moving on to the food. I was honestly completely shocked by how great the food is on-property. I am rarely impressed by hotel food. It’s quite simply, usually mid at best. But not at Loews. First, there is Rao’s Miami Beach, serving the most delicious old-school Italian food in a classic but painfully cool aesthetic. Here you will find everyone from celebrities to longtime locals feasting on from-scratch pasta, veal cooked every way imaginable, and the best shrimp scampi I’ve ever feasted on.

7 And, The Sushi Bar and Bistro Collins Are Also Amazin

Then, there are two new spots in the lobby: Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar. The genius thing is that you can order from both menus. Why is this amazing? As a parent of two picky kids, it’s tough to grab sushi. But here, no problem. I can enjoy my favorite Crispy Rice with spicy tuna, which was quite possibly the best I’ve ever had, while they eat a flatbread pizza. You have the option of dining in the painfully chic indoor area or sitting al fresco outside.

8 Even the Pool Food Is Delicious

Moving on to Nautilus, the poolside fare, also shockingly good. I am still dreaming about the Caribbean Spice Chicken Bowl I had the first day there, with pineapple, cucumber, spicy mayo, and avocado. The Filet Mignon Tacos were also divine, as was the Mediterranean Platter.

9 And, the Farm-to-Table Buffet? Best I’ve Ever Had

And you cannot visit without going to Preston’s Market for breakfast. The farm-to-table fare was, in my opinion, the best breakfast buffet I have ever experienced. They had everything from custom omelets and shakshuka to from-scratch sausage and Mediterranean stuffed grape leaves, cheeses, and salads. And, you can opt to sit inside or enjoy the staggering ocean views from the patio.

10 There Is Also a Gym and Spa

We also worked out at the gym, which was small but equipped with high-end equipment and everything needed to get a good workout in. You also have access to the sauna and steam room, as the locker room is shared with the on-site spa.

11 And Even the Cutest Kid’s Club

While I didn’t have my children with me, I did check out the kids’ club, which was impeccably designed to lure kids in for hours of fun. The resort also has evening programming for kids for a fee, so parents can enjoy a night out while kids are entertained with games, outdoor movies, dinner, and more.

12 Okay, Loews Miami Beach Is My New Favorite Resort

Whether you are looking for a fun place to stay with friends, a romantic spot for a couple’s getaway, or a family-friendly resort, I highly recommend Loews Miami Beach. One of the things I always do when traveling is talk to other guests, and not one of them had a complaint, which is, honestly, quite rare. I can’t wait to bring the kids back here to experience its amazingness.