Fans of fall might count the first day of “sweater weather” or that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte as hallmark events of the season. However, true autumn aficionados know that spying those first pops of red, orange, and yellow that appear when the leaves begin to change is usually the best way to get into the spirit. However, for those who want to make the most of those once-a-year colorscapes, a little travel is sometimes required. Fortunately, a new ranking has determined the best states for fall foliage views.

A new study gauged which places were best for fall colors.

Hoping to plan a leaf peeping trip? You’re not alone. In a recent study, 65 percent of American travelers said they had or were hoping to take a “season chasing” trip. Of that group, 51 percent listed fall as the best time of year to get away, making it the most popular of the four.

But with so many options, where will you get the best bang for your buck? To answer the question once and for all, PlayFame Social Casino conducted a study to find out which locales would provide the best results for this year.

To come up with the results, researchers compiled data on different states, including total forest coverage area, how long the fall foliage season lasts, how many scenic drives were available, typical weather conditions, the number of nearby national parks, and camping friendliness. They also turned to social media, scouring fall foliage-related Instagram tags and leaf peeping posts on TripAdvisor.

What are the best states for leaf-peeping?

So, which areas provide the most vivid fall colors? After compiling all of the information and assigning each state a score out of 100, these were the places that came out on top.

Colorado — 47.72

Utah — 44.54

Idaho — 44.51

California — 43.10

West Virginia — 42.58

New York — 41.78

New Hampshire — 41.09

Maine — 38.78

Oregon — 37.04

Michigan — 36.19

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Colorado leads the pack, thanks in part because it tops the list with the most scenic drives (13) and nearly twice as many social media hashtag mentions. Utah also shines, boasting the second-longest average viewing window of 17 days, the third most national parks (with five overall), and a high camping friendliness rating.

In third place, Idaho ties Utah for length of peak season and tops the rest of the nation in camping friendliness. Meanwhile, fourth-place California boasts plenty of sunny autumn days, the most national parks (with nine overall), and eight scenic drives.

However, if you’re most concerned with finding the time to experience fall foliage, New York might be your best bet: The sixth-place entry boasts the longest average peak season by far with 31 days.

You should choose the trip that’s best for you.

Even with all the data, landing on a fall foliage trip destination can be difficult. However, the beautiful part about this seasonal spectacle is the variety of experiences available.

“Some regions are defined by their dense forests full of color, while others are known for dramatic mountain backdrops or coastal views where the trees meet the water,” Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for PlayFame Social Casino, says of the results. “In certain states, the season lasts weeks, giving people plenty of time to plan a visit, while in others it’s a short but spectacular burst of color that feels all the more fleeting. That mix of landscapes and climates means there’s no single way to experience fall.”