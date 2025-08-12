 Skip to content
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks This Month—Plus, the Full Fall Menu

And find out when you can get PSL at Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme.

August 12, 2025
August 12, 2025
Americans spend more than $500 million each year on pumpkin spice items, according to data from Neilson reported by CNN. “There is something about the cinnamon and sugar smell that brings us back to this cozy fall feeling,” Northwestern marketing professor Jacqueline Babb explained to the publication. “By eliciting those feelings of cozy and family, you’re elevating your brand from a hot beverage or trash bag to something that means something to people.” And that certainly is the case with Starbucks’ fall menu and its wildly popular (and wildly imitated) pumpkin spice latte, which first came about in 2003.

In fact, Starbucks sells about 20 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes a year, making it the most popular seasonal drink and blowing peppermint-mocha and other Christmas-themed beverages out of the water. So, it comes as no surprise that pumpkin season continues to start earlier and earlier at the coffee chain.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks on Aug. 26.

promotional image for Starbucks' 2025 Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks

In a press release, Starbucks announced that its Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will return to stores on Aug. 26. The company also reminds customers that its drink is made with “real pumpkin,” an important distinction as most pumpkin-flavored treats are just a combination of cozy spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice.

In addition, the full in-store fall menu includes:

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
  • Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
  • Pecan Oatmilk Cortado (a new drink)

Starbucks’ many pumpkin coffee products are already in grocery stores.

Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte drinks on a shelf in the grocery store
Shutterstock

If you just can’t wait the two weeks to get your hands on a PSL, fear not: Starbucks’ fall-flavored coffees and creamers are already on grocery store shelves. The full lineup includes:

  • Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee
  • Pumpkin Spice Flavored K-Cups
  • Pumpkin Spice Flavored Nespresso Pods
  • Fall Blend Ground Coffee
  • Fall Blend K-Cups
  • Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Ground Coffee
  • Smoked Butterscotch Flavored K-Cups
  • Ready-to-Drink Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drinks
  • Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte Non-dairy Creamer
  • Maple Pecan Latte Non-dairy Creamer

Here’s when PSL season starts at Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme.

Even if you’re the most devoted of Starbucks customers, you can’t deny the appeal of a warm donut and fresh cup of coffee. And according to a leaked fall menu for Dunkin’, you’ll likely be able to get your pumpkin treats starting Aug. 20, with Halloween goodies expected to drop Oct. 15.

Dunkin’s pumpkin offerings will include old standbys like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Glazed Pumpkin Donuts and Munchkins, Pumpkin Muffins, Halloween-themed sprinkle donuts, and Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwiches. There will also be a new Candy Bar Latte (no confirmation on what type of candy, but the toppings look Snickers-esque) and an Iced Pumpkin Loaf.

Less seasonal but equally as fun new drinks at Dunkin’ are a Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher and the Cereal N’ Milk Latte.

As for Krispy Kreme, you can already get its Pumpkin Spice Latte. As of Aug. 11, the following seasonal items are available, according to a press release:

  • Original Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A pumpkin spice-tastic take on the classic cake doughnut
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte: Made to order hot, iced, or frozen, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice seasoning
  • Pumpkin Spice Coffee served hot or iced

While these will all be available through the fall, a limited edition Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut will only be in Krispy Kreme stores through Aug. 17.

