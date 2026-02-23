5 Best Spring Break Trips to Book with Kids in 2026

Family-friendly resorts and cruises kids love in 2026.

Spring break is quickly approaching, and it’s likely you are in desperate need of a vacation after a long winter. But is traveling with kids ever really a vacation? If you plan smartly, it can be. I have spent the past five years flying around the world as a single mother with my two kids, who are now 10 and 12, and can report that some properties are more family-oriented than others. And, even traveling alone, I have managed to come home refreshed and rejuvenated after a week away. What are my favorite spots for spring break? Here are the 5 best spring break trips to book with kids.

1 Acqualina in Sunny Isles, Florida

Miami is like a second home to my family. We love the beaches and vibe of the South Florida city and make a few trips down there each year. There are lots of great places to stay up and down the coast, but if you have a well-appointed budget and really want a resort-like family experience, book a suite at the Acqualina. The luxurious Sunny Isles resort is so bougie, with its red and white opulence, that once upon a time, that once-upon-a-time I spotted Usher there with his kids. Recently, my kids and I spent a few nights in an oceanfront suite, and months later, they are still talking about it. The food is gourmet, with Il Mulino New York and sushi spot Ke-UH leading the culinary adventure.

But if you are traveling with kids, the real draw is the kids’ club, AcquaMarine. Most non-inclusive resorts charge for childcare by the hour or by the day. But at Acqualina, it is included, and it’s the best program I have experienced within the United States, so much so that my daughter preferred hanging out with the counselors and her new friends to the pool and beach with me, and she is a true mommy-clinger by nature.

2 Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach and Golf Resort in Rio Mar, Puerto Rico

Last spring break, I took the kids to Puerto Rico, one of my favorite islands in the world, and we spent a week at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach and Golf Resort. We have been on many great vacations, but this was one of our favorites. Not only is the resort, which recently underwent a $60 million renovation, gorgeous, but the entire property is so family-friendly. There are two pools: one for adults only and the other for families. I loved this because I didn’t have to worry about my children bugging adults who didn’t want to hear screaming, splashing, or having kids bump into them while playing Marco Polo. Because that’s basically what happened the whole trip. The second we arrived, my kids made so many friends, with whom they played from morning until night, when we would meet up after dinner for night swims and s’mores by the fire.

There is so much to do without leaving the property. Want to golf or play tennis? Hit the Rio Mar Country Club. If you like gambling, there is a casino on the property. More of a spa person? The El Yunque Spa is a serene and regenerating place to spend an afternoon. The resort is also connected to Margaritaville Vacation Club, so if you get bored, head over there to the swim-up bar and listen to Jimmy Buffett tunes. And, when you feel like leaving the resort, it is conveniently located near the El Yunque National Forest, where you can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the island state. And, no passport, no problem! Puerto Rico is part of the USA, after all.

3 Grand Palladium Family Selection, Various Locations

Another brand that knows what it is doing in terms of family travel is Grand Palladium Family Selection. The premium “hotel-within-a-hotel” concept caters to families with kids who want a seamless, luxury vacation experience, with activities, childcare, gourmet food, and entertainment included. My kids and I visited the Riviera Maya location and had an amazing experience.

In addition to luxurious digs designed specifically for family comfort, we had our own butler to help coordinate meals and activities, and we also took advantage of family-specific pools and beach areas where kids could be kids without bothering anyone. There are also kids and teen clubs for all ages, enabling parents to get some much-needed alone time, whether that involves a cocktail at the swim-up bar, an afternoon of golf, or a few hours at the spa.

4 Celebrity Cruises, Various Locations

My entire life, I have defined myself as a non-cruise person. The concept of being stuck on a boat with thousands of people in a tiny space, buffets overflowing with sub-par food, waiting in line for water slides, and watching cheesy shows at night wasn’t anything I wanted to be a part of. However, over the past few years, I have been immersed in the amazingness that is Celebrity Cruises, and now I am basically an unpaid spokesperson for the brand. I describe the ships as five-star resorts at sea, with insanely comfortable, spacious, and well-appointed rooms, gourmet restaurants (one helmed by a Michelin-starred chef), and Vegas-caliber entertainment.

While the sister cruise line, Royal Caribbean, is packaged as a more family-oriented experience, my kids had the most amazing spring break on the Celebrity Beyond. The kids’ club, included in the rate, was a hit with them. They made friends from all over the world, and still keep in touch with them two years later. As a single mother, the whole experience felt very manageable, and I loved the balance of days at sea and day-trip adventures to various locations. And, don’t miss booking a table at La Petite Chef, an interactive culinary experience that your kids will remember forever. I recently went on the inaugural sailing of the newest Celebrity ship, Xcel, and can affirm that it’s even more gorgeous and innovative than the other Edge series ships, thanks to the addition of The Bazaar, a marketplace with food, festivals, and trinkets celebrating destinations. If money is no concern, make sure to book a suite in The Retreat, basically the VIP portion of the ship.

5 Great Wolf Lodge, Nationwide

If you don’t want to fly anywhere but want a Disney-like vacation, book a room at your local Great Wolf Lodge. I have been taking my kids to the Poconos property since before they could swim. Now, they are old enough to navigate the resort with friends and big enough to conquer all of the water slides alone. They love the resort because it offers endless fun, from the splashy water park to the bowling alley, mini golf course, arcade, interactive MagiQuest game, and other little activities scattered around the property. (I recommend buying a Wolf Pass before you arrive, which includes a sampling of activities at a discounted price.)

I love it because it is self-contained and feels super safe, and the food is reliably good. On a recent trip with my kids, we stayed with friends in a two-level fireplace suite, which was so much fun. We also got to experience the new Snow Globe Chalets, which are rentable by the hour and were so fun and cozy. I mean, does it get any better than eating s’mores and playing board games in between semi-private hot tub dips in a warm little igloo?

After dinner, either at the buffet (my kid’s favorite) or at the sit-down Fireside restaurant, head into the lobby for a little bingo, late-night dancing, and storytime. And, don’t forget to grab your free pair of wolf ears and wear them with pride.