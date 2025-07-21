4 Major United Airlines Changes, and How They’ll Affect Travelers

We’re in the thick of summer travel season, so if you’re boarding a plane anytime soon, make sure to allow yourself ample time to check luggage, get through airport security, and snag a pre-flight snack. One airline that’s having a particularly busy summer is United.

According to a CNN report, United is expecting to shepherd roughly 50 million passengers between June and August. Moreover, the airline recently rolled out several new changes to its on-ground transportation offerings, check-in curfew, and mobile app. Get the scoop here.

1 Some United-Landline routes are going away.

Starting on July 31, Landline is cutting two popular United routes. Landline, which launched in 2019, provides ground transportation for passengers between international and regional airports. The bus operator serves small city airports within 200 miles of a major hub. United was the second airline to partner with Landline.

The affected United routes include:

Between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL)

Between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

Nicholas Johnson, vice president and head of revenue at Landline, confirmed the closures in a statement to The Points Guy (TPG). According to Johnson, the shift allows the company to “focus on other opportunities.”

A United spokesperson corroborated that statement, revealing that Landine is “pursuing other opportunities.” It’s unclear whether United will partner with another bus operator to replace Landline. The EWR to ABE route will terminate on Sept. 1, 2025.

According to TPG, Sun Country Airlines and American Airlines are also Landline partners.

2 New features are coming to the United app.

The United app just got a snazzy makeover. The airline is rolling out a series of new features centered around its ConnectionSaver tool, which “uses artificial intelligence to identify flights that can be held for connecting passengers without delaying the on-time arrival of those already boarded,” per a news release.

According to United, the ConnectionSaver Tool has saved over 3.3 million flight connections since its 2019 launch. The new features—including live flight updates and in-airport navigation—earned a 98 percent success rate during its beta phase earlier this year. That included trials from over 350,000 passengers.

Here are the new United app features, as outlined by the airline:

Countdown Timer : A real-time countdown to boarding for the connecting flight.

: A real-time countdown to boarding for the connecting flight. Turn-by-Turn Directions : Customized gate-to-gate navigation with estimated walking times.

: Customized gate-to-gate navigation with estimated walking times. Flight Status Updates : Live updates on flight schedules and gate changes.

: Live updates on flight schedules and gate changes. Layover Tips : Suggestions for longer layovers, such as directions to United ClubSM locations or dining options.

: Suggestions for longer layovers, such as directions to United ClubSM locations or dining options. ConnectionSaver Notifications: Alerts if United’s AI-powered ConnectionSaver technology is holding a flight for the customer.

“Providing clear, real-time information helps reduce the stress of connecting flights. Our award-winning app is transforming travel, giving customers more control and a better experience with United,” remarked David Kinzelman, United’s chief customer officer.

3 United announced 27 new routes, including flights to college towns for football season.

Calling all college football fans! United is making it easier to watch your favorite teams face off in person this season, thanks to a slate of “new college football flights.”

In a post shared on X, United unveiled 24 new nonstop flights to college towns that are officially open for booking. The roster includes flights to cities close to Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

Starting in September, United will be servicing flights to the following matchups:

Texas @ Ohio State (8/29)

Texas A&M @ Notre Dame (9/12)

Wisconsin @ Alabama (9/12)

Michigan @ Nebraska (9/19)

Ohio State @ Washington (9/26)

Boise State @ Notre Dame (10/3)

USC @ Notre Dame (10/17)

Tennessee @ Alabama (10/17)

Texas A&M @ Arkansas (10/17)

Ohio State @ Wisconsin (10/17)

Wisconsin @ Oregon (10/24)

Oklahoma @ Tennessee (10/31)

Penn State @ Ohio State (10/31)

USC @ Nebraska (10/31)

LSU @ Alabama (11/7)

Arkansas @ LSU (11/14)

Arkansas @ Texas (11/21)

Fans can visit the United website for airport and booking information.

United is also expanding its Latin and Caribbean route offerings. Come Dec. 20, United passengers will be able to fly nonstop from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Tepic International Airport (TPQ), located near the Riviera Nayarit coast in Mexico, as reported by TPG.

Additionally, United will soon offer a route from DEN to Mexico City International Airport (MEX), and DEN to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). These go into effect in late October.

4 United changed its check-in time curfew.

In case you missed it: United just updated its check-in time limits for domestic flights—and not following the new rules could result in no airport entry.

Previous guidelines stated that all domestic passengers without checked luggage could check in for their flight up to 30 minutes before takeoff. However, United has since upped the check-in cutoff time by an additional 15 minutes.

This means that all passengers flying within the U.S. must now check into their flight at least 45 minutes before departure.

“The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines,” a United Airlines spokesperson told Travel + Leisure.

Check-in time limits for United international flights remain the same: 60 minutes before departure.

If you try to check in past curfew, you won’t receive a boarding pass, which means you won’t be able to go through airport security, let alone be allowed to board the plane.

United’s website says, “If you don’t meet your check-in time limits, we’ll do our best to find another option. However, we have the right to deny service which may result in cancellation of your reservation, denied boarding or the option to check your bags.”