7 Best New Costco Travel Deals to Book Before They Sell Out

It’s no secret that Costco is going big with deals this holiday season. In addition to its regular promos and sales, the warehouse recently dropped a seasonal Holiday Savings pamphlet featuring sensational savings on everything from food and drinks to big-ticket appliances and, yes, vacations. Costco Travel already has some of the best hotel and cruise deals worldwide, including Disney, Europe, and Hawaii. But right now, you can save even more and also enjoy member-only perks. Her are the 7 best new Costco travel deasl to book before they sell out.

1 A Hawaii Package at the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa

If you have been craving some island time, Costco is selling an amazing package for Hawaii. The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa Package includes $225 in extra value in the form of a resort credit and welcome amenity, in addition to $150 in daily instant savings and a room upgrade. All you need to do is book two nights or more before November 16.

2 All-Inclusive Mexico Trips at the Hilton

If you want to head South of the border for an all-inclusive getaway, Costco has got a great deal. Choose from Hilton’s in Cancun, Riviera Maya, or Puerto Vallarta and book an All-Inclusive Resort Package. For five nights or more, you will get $400 in instant savings if you book by November 16. An added bonus? You will also receive a Costco Shop Card.

3 Save Big on Europe

Have you been dreaming of an Italian rendezvous? There is a great Rome, Florence & Venice NH Hotels Package with major member savings. The deal includes daily breakfast and is valid for stays of nine nights or more. The vacation consists of private ground transportation from airport to hotel and return, three nights or more at NH Collection Roma Palazzo Cinquecento (Rome), the rail between Rome, Florence and Venice on Trenitalia or Italo, three nights or more at NH Collection Firenze Porta Rossa or Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi Florence Hotel (Florence), three nights or more at NH Collection Venezia Grand Hotel Palazzo dei Dogi or NH Collection Venezia Murano Villa (Venice), and all hotel taxes.

4 Princess Cruises

Take a ride on the OG Love Boat with the help of Costco. If you book your next Princess Cruises trip via Costco before November 16, you will enjoy a $100 Shipboard Credit and Digital Costco Shop Card with every sailing. “Shipboard credit is valid for new bookings made 10/30/25 – 11/16/25. Wherever you choose to sail, receive a Digital Costco Shop Card with every sailing!” they write.

5 Caribe Royale Orlando Package

Don’t sleep on this Florida deal at the Caribe Royale Orlando Package. Book five nights, and pay for four with $630 of included extras, like daily breakfast, a waived resort fee, and self-parking. Book by November 16.

6 Lots of Savings at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale

If you are craving a trip to Arizona, the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Package includes a whopping $1,060 of extra value, like daily breakfast for two, an ample resort credit, waived resort fee, and self-parking on trips for four nights or more.

7 And, a Sweet Deal at Universal Orlando

Aldo in Orlando, the Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Package with Epic Universe Tickets is not to be missed. The package includes 2-Park 2-Day Park-to-Park PLUS 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket, Universal Express Unlimited ride access at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure (valid theme park admission required, select attractions), Early Park Admission (valid theme park admission required, select attractions), transportation to Universal Orlando Resort theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and resort-wide charging privileges with room key. Get a Digital Costco Shop Card with every booking.