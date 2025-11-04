From TVs to Yankee Candles, Costco’s latest November deals are perfect for early holiday shoppers.

It’s always a great day to save at Costco, but the member-only club is seriously boosting its deals this holiday season. In addition to its regular monthly savings booklet, Costco recently dropped a holiday deals newsletter. Over the weekend, they also sent out a weekly unveiling of all the in-warehouse deals. This means it is a great time to shop for all your holiday needs, ranging from kitchen gadgets to gifts for everyone on your list. Here are the 11 best new Costco deals arriving for November.

1 Holiday Pillows

Now is the time to buy Holiday Pillows for every room in your house. Costco has so many fun-shaped pillows, all $2 off. Choose from a gingerbread man, a snowman, a peppermint, or a Christmas tree. There is a limit of five, and the deal is valid through November 9.

2 The Viral Yankee Candle Set

Influencers are going wild over a new candle set. The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set 6-Pack is just $19.99. “New yankee candle holiday set for $19.99 at Costco!! These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!” Costco New Deals shared.

3 Holiday Doormats

Spruce up your front or side door with a new holiday doormat. The Mohawk 24″ X 36″ Holiday Decorative Mat is already a steal. Until November 16, it’s $2 off, just $7.99, in the warehouse.

4 Matty M Separates

Costco is here for all your holiday wardrobe needs. Right now get a cozy outfit on sale. The Matty M Women’s Chenille Sweater is $12.99 after $4 off until November 9, and the Matty M Women’s Leggings are $9.99 after $5 off until November 16.

5 Samsung The Frame 65-Inch Television

Treat your family to a new television set from Costco this holiday. From November 17 until December 1, the Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV, which includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle, for 5 years of coverage, is just $1,199.99. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”

6 The Oura 4 Ring

Costco just got the Oura Ring 4 Smart Ring, Exclusive Bundle, Ring + Additional Charger included. The silver is $349.99, and the gold is $499.99. “I’m obsessed with my Oura ring. It provides comprehensive data on your sleep, cardiovascular health, stress levels, and tracks your movement. It’s incredibly useful if you’re looking to enhance your overall health and well-being. Don’t skip the sizing kit(Costco offers it) and wear the sizing kit ring for at least 24 hours to ensure you get the correct size. Overall, I’m pleased with my purchase! Worth every penny!” writes a shopper.

7 The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle

‘Tis the season to up your home stereo game. Sonos, my go-to brand. I have systems around my whole house and they have been working great for years. Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper.

8 Don’t Forget About a New Mattress

If you are on the market for a new mattress, especially for holidays guests, there is an excellent price on the Beautyrest 12-inch BR800 Medium Mattress. The full size is $299.99, and it is on sale for $80 off until November 16. “We purchased this mattress for our preteen daughter and could not say enough great things about how pleased we all are. The quality rivals the most expensive mattresses on the market! You will not find a better value anywhere else. Our daughter says it is ‘perfect’ – not too hard, not too soft. She has always complained about getting extremely hot at night but the cooling features & technology this mattress provides has helped with that tremendously. Off the charts satisfied!” writes a shopper.

9 A Bunch of Deals on Apple Products

If you plan to splurge on Apple products this holiday season, head to Costco. The iPad Pro 11-inch, 256GB Wi-Fi (M5 chip) Built For Apple Intelligence is $949.99, the iPad Pro 13-inch, 256GB Wi-Fi (M5 chip) Built For Apple Intelligence is $1,249.99, and the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $249.99.

10 An Americana Men’s Shirt

The Woolrich Men’s 100% Cotton Chamois Shirt, an Americana men’s shirt, is $14.99 after $5 off through November 9. “Nice heavy weight shirt, very comfortable. Because it’s on the thicker side for material, there’s no stretch to it. Rolling up sleeves is a little difficult because of the thicker fabric but it’s a great shirt for cooler weather and not needing to bring a light jacket. Definitely recommend washing cold and hang-drying. The green and blue are nice dark shades, the tan is on the lighter side, more of a sandy/cream shade,” writes a shopper.

11 Lots of Dyson Products

Dyson products are great for a splurge gift. Costco put a few Dyson items on sale, including the sought-after Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Stand & Attachments, $100 off. “Excellent hairdrier! I love the craftsmanship (well-made) as well as the various accessories it comes with. The airflow is very strong and robust; just the lowest setting has plenty of power for me. The deffuser works quite well. My only negative would be that the amount of heat it dispenses is deceiving: because of the hollow head, it gives the impression that it is blowing cold air. But once you give it time, it can become quite hot if left in the same spot for a few seconds. Overall, I would definitely buy this again and highly recommend it. Is it pricey? Yes! Is it worth it? Yes!” writes a shopper.