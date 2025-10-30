From garlands to Grinch décor, these Costco Christmas finds are holiday must-haves.

“It’s almost Christmas!” my daughter shrieked in the car this morning. “No, it’s not,” my cynical song responded. “There are still two months left.” Neither of them is wrong. In the world that is the holiday season (especially for parents!), two months fly by. Between school, sports, my job, holiday-related events, and the holidays, there isn’t much time to prepare for the holidays. People are already buying all the best Costco Christmas finds; some have even sold out. What should you shop for before it’s too late? Here are 7 Costco Christmas finds shoppers say are “worth the membership alone.”

1 A Twinkly Pre-Lit Garland

Shoppers buy the 9′ Pre-lit LED With Twinkle Artificial Greenery Garland on repeat. Get it for $57.99 on the website. “I had 8 from last year, added 4 more!” writes one. “Nicel full garland. Love the dual lights and the setting options. 9′ garland meets demands better than shorter garlands,” adds another.

2 Kirkland Signature’s Trademark Holiday Wrapping Paper

KS wrapping paper is one of my go-to buys at the club. Now is the time to stock up on holiday prints. Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap, 6 rolls, 540 sq. ft. of high-quality wrapping paper, is $39.99. “Very good and good looking wrapping paper,” writes a shopper. “Excellent quality, value. The paper is thick, less tearing, dual sided print a bonus. Very happy with product, will last a long time,” adds another. “Costco’s wrapping paper is always top notch and very durable and I love the prints,” a third agrees.

3 A Merry Grinchmas Statue by Jim Shore

This Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue by Jim Shore is “Grinchmess perfection,” says a shopper. “Absolutely beautiful, love everything about it!!! A must for all of the Grinch fans out there!!” Another reveals it is “tall and could go outside if you have a protected area. I have the Grinch with Max from last year. These two will flank my tree. The large size is impressive and the colors are amazing. This is a must have for Jim Shore and Grinch fans.”

4 A Massive 12-Foot Christmas Tree

Costco New Deals shared about a massive new Christmas tree, which appears to be sold out online already. “12 FT Christmas tree has just arrived at Costco and it’s already selling out 😲. This Christmas tree has more than 4,000 twinkle LED lights and a remote controller / dimmer,” they wrote about the $1,149.99 tree.

5 A Fragrant, Real Wreath

You can buy tons of fake wreaths, but does anything compare to a real one? This Fresh 22″ Noble Fir Mixed Wreath, $44.99, is an annual favorite. Shoppers buy it for themself and also as a gift for others. “Fresh. Fragrant. Fabulous,” writes a shopper. “I’ve purchased many varieties of Costco’s holiday wreaths and centerpieces for several years now. I have never, not once, been disappointed with any of the items that I received. The wreaths are FULL and lush and incredibly fresh. They smell heavenly, stay fresh for weeks, and they’re all so pretty. The wreaths are not over embellished with decorations and ornaments. The natural beauty of the boughs takes center stage with thoughtfully placed decorations for the finishing touch. I fully recommend Costco’s fresh wreaths and centerpieces. They are exquisite and worth every penny. The Noble wreath and the Eucalyptus wreath are my personal favorites.”

6 A Beautiful Mikasa China Set

If you host Christmas dinner, invest in a new set of holiday-inspired dishes. This Mikasa Cardinal Leaves 16-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set is stunning and has a place-setting for four for $99.99. “Great product, they are Mikasa, the quality is bar far nicer than I thought. Lovely for Christmas also not so decorative that you couldn’t use it at other times as well. Bought two sets/service for 8,” writes a shopper.

7 So Much Outdoor Decor

There are lots of great outdoor decorations hitting the website, including this Pop Up Snowman Family with LED Lights for $199.99. This cheerful trio of snowmen features glowing LED lights that create a warm and festive welcome wherever they are placed. There is also a stacked penguin option and metal gift boxes.