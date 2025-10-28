11 Best New H&M Christmas Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I.C.Y.M.I.: H&M sells Christmas home and kitchen decor now…and it’s stunning! The clothing retailer has inched its way into the Christmas decor circuit, and it knocked it out of the park. From porcelain servingware and linens to a wide selection of candles, H&M has everything you need to turn your home into a picture-perfect magazine spread. See our top picks below.

1 | Christmas Cotton Canvas Pillow Cover

Available in three festive prints, this Christmas Cotton Canvas Pillow Cover ($13) fits rectangular/standard lumbar pillows. I like to think of pillow covers as a financially-smart decor cheat sheet, because they’re festive yet won’t occupy too much space in storage bins.

2 | Espresso Cup & Saucer Gift Set

If you’re shopping for a white elephant gift, opt for this Espresso Cup & Saucer Gift Set ($18).

“Absolutely gorgeous and looks high quality. It’s relatively heavy and made of a thick material, so I don’t think that it would break easily,” says one shopper.

3 | Porcelain Serving Plate

I’m obsessed with this Porcelain Serving Plate ($18) that reads, “All I Want For Christmas Is Food.” Added bonus: It’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

4 | Patterned Candles

For the hostess with the mostess, pick up this two-pack of Patterned Candles for $11. They come in nine designs, including ribbon bows, Christmas trees, twinkle stars, and stripes.

5 | Metal Candelabra

I mean it when I say this four-armed Metal Candelabra ($40) is the most unique candle holder I’ve ever seen. I absolutely need it for my coffee table.

6 | Flannel Duvet Cover Set

This Flannel Duvet Cover Set ($85) comes with two pillowcases and a dual-sided duvet cover made from soft cotton. It’s available in both queen and king sizes and in three plaid prints: Red, green, and white.

7 | Twin Duvet Cover Set

Don’t forget about the kiddies! This Twin Duvet Cover Set ($40) comes in reindeer- and polar bear-themed bundles.

8 | Bell Wreath

Garland wreaths are so old school. Go with this trendy Bell Wreath ($40) instead.

9 | Decorative Stoneware Serving Bowl

You can use this Decorative Stoneware Serving Bowl ($40) for displaying Christmas cookies, appetizers, salads, side dishes, or pastries and baked goods. Between its size and shape, and non-porous material, the bowl is both versatile and indescribable.

Best of all, the dish is freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, and it can withstand oven temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

10 | Water-Repellent Tablecloth

For all your dinner party needs, consider this Water-Repellent Tablecloth ($35), which you can throw in the washer once everyone goes home. The 55-inch x 94-inch tablecloth comes in two winter floral prints.

11 | Scented Candle

Last but certainly not least, H&M is selling scented candles for $7 a pop. Shoppers can pick up the retailer’s winter-inspired scent, Winter’s Eve, which has notes of “sweet caramel and cinnamon paired with ginger and warm vanilla cream.”