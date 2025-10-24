11 Best New Barnes & Noble Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether your friend has a book-buying addiction (guilty as charged!) or you’re gift shopping for a young bookworm, Barnes & Noble has tons of Christmas finds hitting shelves this week that’ll help check a few people off your winter holiday gift list. Keep reading to see which cozy items caught our eye, including fuzzy socks, boxed sets, candles (duh), and even book-themed ornaments.

1. A Christmas Carol and Other Tales by Charles Dickens

If they collect the classics, get this special edition of Charles Dickens‘ A Christmas Carol and Other Tales for just $20. It has gold-sprayed edges and features four novellas in addition to the tale about Ebenezer Scrooge.

2. Christmastide Pomegranate Fleece Blanket

Cozy up with a new book and this Christmas Pomegranate Fleece Blanket ($60).

3. A Heart for Christmas by Sophie Jomain

A Heart for Christmas ($23) unfolds like an advent calendar, in which readers read one new chapter every day (or at whatever pace you’re comfortable with). Every chapter is sealed to ensure no peeking ahead!

4. A Book Lover’s Christmas 1000 Piece Puzzle

This A Book Lover’s Christmas 1000 Piece Puzzle ($22) depicts a collage of various illustrations from short stories, poetry, and books that center around the winter season.

5. Gnome Reading Socks

For the bookworm who owns too many novels (though there’s no such thing), snag this cozy pair of Gnome Reading Socks. They’re lined with plush fleece to keep your toes toasty warm.

6. The Grinch Two-Book Boxed Set

Retailing for $40, this The Grinch Two-Book Boxed Set includes Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and How the Grinch Lost Christmas! As B&N puts it: The picture books are a great way to “start a child’s library this holiday season.”

7. Holiday Village Tin Candle

Of course, no reading corner is complete without a delicious candle. Barnes & Noble is selling the Holiday Village Tin Candles in a set of three for $50. Each jar features “original illustrations and a unique festive scent.”

8. Holiday Village Snow Globe

This Holiday Village Snow Globe ($37) makes cute bookshelf decor. (We won’t tell if you leave it up year-round, don’t worry!)

9. Winter Wonderland Holiday Card Set

Get a head start on your holiday cards with this Winter Wonderland Card Set. It comes with 10 illustrated cards and corresponding envelopes for $18.

10. Christmas Book Ornaments

For the bibliophile friend who is impossible to shop for, pick up this trio of Christmas Book Ornaments ($40). The three novels featured are The Night Before Christmas, The Christmas Carol, and The Nutcracker.

11. A Boy Called Christmas Series Boxed Set by Matt Haig and Chris Mould

Add to their lil’ library with Matt Haig and Chris Mould‘s A Boy Called Christmas Series Boxed Set ($26), which includes three heartwarming, funny Christmas stories.