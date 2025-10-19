7 Best New Barnes & Noble Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’re already in gift-shopping mode, you might want to make a stop at Barnes & Noble. The beloved bookstore isn’t just a destination for readers—it’s also packed with thoughtful, cozy, and seasonal finds that make perfect presents for everyone on your list. From bookish accessories and games to limited-edition collectibles and festive home goods, here are the best new Barnes & Noble gift finds flying off shelves this week.

1 The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy

I think I speak for all lovers of The Summer I Turned Pretty show that we have a lot of mixed emotions about Jenny Han’s announcement that a movie is in the works. It’s great news because it means we have more Conrad and Belly in the future, but it’s also excruciating because filming hasn’t even commenced.

For the fan in your life, hold them over with the Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy boxed set. It includes all three books—The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You, We’ll Always Have Summer—in paperback edition for $39 or hardcover for $60.

2 Cookbook Ends

There’s a good chance you’ve thought about gifting bookends to “the person who has it all.” But why not be a bit more creative with these $40 Cookbook Ends? Sandwich your most-used cookbooks between a utensil holder and a compartment for storing recipes.

3 The New York Times Puzzle Mania!

Every day, my mom and I send each other our scores from all our New York Times games. I’m unbeatable at the Mini Crossword, while she’s the pro at Strands. To be fair, we’re both about equal on Wordle and Connections.

Therefore, I can’t think of a better gift for her than Barnes & Noble’s exclusive The New York Times Puzzle Mania! ($38). “This premium collection features exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else, thoughtfully curated by NYT Games lead editor Joel Fagliano for puzzlers of every skill level,” reads the description.

4 Bar Tool Set with Case

Most bar tools come in basic silver or brass, but this Bar Tool Set with Case is done in fun yet sophisticated colors. For $34.99, you get a jigger, strainer, bottle opener, and spoon, all of which fit in a travel case that’s perfect for the mixologist in your life.

5 Large Book Vase

Here’s a gift perfect for book lovers that’s not a book—it’s a vase shaped like a book, in this case Pride and Prejudice. The Large Book Vase is $32 and can also be used to hold utensils, desk supplies, and more.

6 Rifle Paper Pocket Notebook Boxed Set

I have no problem admitting that I’ll pay top dollar for simple, everyday items if they come in Rifle Paper’s whimsical prints. They make me happy! Share that cheerfulness with someone else by gifting them this Pocket Notebook Boxed Set in the brand’s iconic Garden Party print. It includes eight notebooks for $30.50.

7 The Great Gatsby Jigsaw Puzzle

I love doing jigsaw puzzles. My husband, however, cringes when he sees me start one because it’s impossible to pull me away (and it takes up our entire dining table). If you have a similar puzzle-lover in your life, present them with this beautiful Great Gatsby Jigsaw Puzzle. It’s $25 and 1,000 pieces.