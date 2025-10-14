11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m guilty of getting swept up in the excitement of sweater weather, pumpkin recipes, and Halloween decorations as soon as October hits. And then, after that, my eyes are set on Thanksgiving and, of course, Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping (duh). I’m a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts. But Five Below is already stocking its shelves with gift sets for the whole fam, and prices start at just $2.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Items Hitting Shelves This October.

1 Advent Calendars

This holiday season, give yourself the gift of pampering with Five Below’s Smoke & Mirrors 12 Days of Beauty ($7) and 12 Days of Spa ($7) Advent calendars. Each day brings a new surprise, ranging from lipstick and eye masks to a mini eyeshadow palette.

2 LEGO Creator Retro Camera Build Set

If your little one is a creative genius, opt for this 3-in-1 Lego Retro Camera Build Set. It’s a rare find at Five Below, only costing $20. Ready for the cool part? You can build three types of vintage cameras with the pieces, including a camcorder.

3 Arched Photo Frame

In search of a last-minute gift? When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a photo memory—and this stylish Arched Photo Frame gets the job done. (And only for $5, might we add.)

4 3-Pack Solar Flare Fragrance Mists

For the beauty enthusiasts, nab this mini bundle of fragrance mists from the brand Solar Flare. It includes three scents: Carnival Spirit, Sunkissed Tropics, and Brazilian Caramel Dreams—all of which are said to be Sol de Janeiro dupes.

RELATED: 7 Best Five Below Craft Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

5 Diner Jukebox Wireless Speaker

We’re warning you: This Diner Jukebox Wireless Speaker is a gift you might end up keeping for yourself. (Don’t worry, we won’t tell!) The $20 portable speaker hooks up to your phone via bluetooth, so you can cue the jams from anywhere.

6 Bow Saucer & Cup Set

Just imagine how cute this Bow Saucer & Cup Set will look at your next tea party! Plus, you can’t beat its $2 price tag. It comes in pearlescent white or pink.

7 Clip-On Book Light

Calling all bookworms! This Clip-On Book Light ($5) is the ultimate hack for reading on the go, especially on planes or in dimly-lit rooms (like when your partner has already fallen asleep).

8 Automatic Baseball Launcher

This sports toy ($7) comes with both a bat and automatic ball launcher, which can throw baseballs up to three feet in the air. So now, you can practice your swing anywhere you go—no pitcher required.

RELATED: 8 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Hershey’s S’mores Maker

No bonfire? No problem. This S’mores Maker ($6) from Hershey’s melts marshmallows and chocolate so you can craft gooey, dessert sandwiches whenever the craving strikes.

10 LED Water Cube Wireless Speaker

This LED Water Cube Wireless Speaker is both functional and decorative. It comes with 16 color modes, four lighting programs, and 360-degree rotating waves effect. Not a bad deal for just $8, if you ask me!

11 Handwoven Multicolor Rug

Brighten up a space with this gorgeous Handwoven Multicolor Rug ($7). It’s made from recycled fabric and has a textured appearance.