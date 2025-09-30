8 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shoppers typically hit up Five Below for seasonal decorations, toys for their little ones, knick-knacks for around the house, or beauty dupes—all at affordable prices, of course. But less well-known is the discount retailer’s clothing selection. Yes, you may be aware of their fun, graphic tees, but did you know Five Below also sells comfy basics, cute workout clothes, and even Ugg boot dupes? And this fall, they’ve really taken their apparel up a notch. Here are the best Five Below clothing finds you’ll want to grab before they sell out.

1 Wide-leg sweatpants: $10

Leggings are so five years ago; now, it’s all about oversized comfort, and these wide-leg sweatpants fit the bill. They’re available in sizes small to XXL and in gray, white, or black.

2 Hoodies: $10

You’re going to need a top to go with those sweats. Choose from a matching crewneck sweatshirt or a pullover hoodie. Then curl up on the couch with your favorite cozy movie.

3 Sleeveless ribbed mini dress: $7

A sleeveless ribbed mini dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can add to your wardrobe. In the summer, throw it on with sandals for a relaxed vibe. In the fall, put on a cute jean jacket and a pair of booties, and you’ve got a stylish look that can go from day to night. And come the winter months, wear a pair of tights underneath and layer a sweater over top. Imagine: All those looks from a simple, $7 item!

4 Active skort: $7

Workout gear has gotten a decidedly feminine makeover in the past couple of years. Fitness dresses and active skorts like this are fun and flirty, but just as ready for a sweat session as your favorite performance leggings.

5 Seamless workout set: $14

How cute is this seamless workout set? The $7 shorts and $7 cami are “smooth, stretchy… and perfect for lounging or layering under your favorite outfits,” notes Five Below. They’re available in sizes S-XXL.

6 Fleece quarter-placket sweatshirt: $5.55

It’s about to get a little chilly out, and this fleece quarter-placket sweatshirt is the perfect piece to throw on when the temperature dips. The cropped top fits nicely with a pair of high-rise leggings, or even wear it with jeans and your favorite Ugg boots for a stylish game-day outfit. It’s available in sky blue, pink, or black.

7 Suede-stitched platform shoes: $7

Speaking of Uggs, where else can you get a pair of dupes for just $7? These suede-stitched platform shoes will give you that little bit of height that’s totally in style right now. They come in sizes 6-11 in both standard and wide.

8 Pasta princess tee: $5.55

As an Italian-American pasta-lover, I’m a little biased when it comes to this pasta princess graphic tee, but I know I’m not alone. The fun design could easily pass as a much more expensive tee from Urban Outfitters or Target.