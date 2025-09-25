 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

From cozy slippers and blankets to plumping lip glosses and Sol de Janeiro dupes.

With prices continuing to climb at dollar stores, Five Below is starting to be on par with these discount retailers. So, naturally, bargain hunters are expanding their shopping sprees to include all the latest and greatest goodies from this retailer. Ahead, check out the best new Five Below items hitting shelves this week.

1
Sherpa Slippers: $7

sherpa slippers from five below
Five Below

It’s officially fall, which means it’s now acceptable to stay inside wearing your softest sweats and a pair of cozy slippers. Enter these Sherpa Platform Slippers from Five Below. Not only do they look super warm and plush, but they’re also stylish—so, if your neighbor stops by, you’ll have no reason to be embarrassed by your house clothes.

2
Reading Blanket With Hood: $7

reading blanket from five below
Five Below

Speaking of getting cozy, have you ever heard of a reading blanket? This Reading Blanket With Hood has a wrap design so that you can stay toasty warm while holding your book without getting tangled up.

3
Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams 3-Packs: $7

solar flare body-care products from five below
Five Below

Sol de Janeiro’s body care products have a cult following for their Brazilian beach-inspired scents, especially the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent, which “opens with creamy pistachio, while a hint of salted caramel unites with jasmine petals and vanilla.”

However, these products can be quite pricey; for example, one perfume mist costs $39. But at Five Below, you can get a dupe for this scent. The discount store’s Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams 3-Pack is just $7 and includes a mini body wash, body scrub, and body butter.

And if you can’t get enough of the scent, Five Below also has a Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams Nourishing Hair Care Trio.

4
Hydrating & Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers: $3

hand sanitizers from five below
Five Below

Another oft-duped product is the Touchland hand sanitizers. They come in an ever-rotating slate of fun scents, but they cost $10 each. The Hydrating & Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers at Five Below, however, are $7 cheaper and available in fresh linen, vanilla dream, pink sugar, and more.

There’s also a limited-edition watermelon-scented Wicked hand sanitizer, but it’ll cost you $5.

5
Plumping Lip Gloss: $1

lip glosses from five below
Five Below

“Shiny, plump, and yummy,” is how Five Below describes the effect of these Plumping Lip Glosses that are just a buck. They’re available in coconut (clear), pink sugar, watermelon, strawberry, and cherry.

6
iJoy 2-In-1 Double Duty Portable Handheld Vacuum: 10

handheld vacuum from five below
Five Below

The price of this iJoy 2-In-1 Double Duty Portable Handheld Vacuum might be double what the store claims, but it’s still so much cheaper than similar products elsewhere.

It’s rechargeable and wireless, and comes with brush, flat, and blow nozzles, as well as a dust bin and a filter.

7
20-Pack of Flocked Hangers: $7

pink flocked hangers from five below
Five Below

Once I started using flocked hangers, I decided I’d never go back to the plastic or wooden hangers that had my clothes slipping off and getting unsightly indentations. But these better hangers usually come with a higher pricetag, which is why this 20-Pack of Flocked Hangers for just $7 at Five Below is such a steal. They come in neutral shades or fun pinks.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
