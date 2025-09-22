7 New Comforters From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As my husband will tell you, I’m a terrible sleeper. My mind starts racing when the lights go out, and even if he’s breathing a little too loudly, it’ll wake me up. Therefore, I put a lot of thought into creating a sleep-friendly bed, from the cooling sheets I splurge on to the dozens of pillows I’ve tested. And now that the nights are getting chilly, I’m ready to upgrade my bed with all the cozy necessities. First up: Fall comforters. Ahead, check out the best options this year from Walmart and Target, starting at just $30.

1 Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse Plaid Comforter Set

Plaid is having a moment right now, whether it conjures images of lumberjacks cutting firewood or wrapping yourself up in a thick blanket next to the fireplace. This Farmhouse Plaid Comforter Set brings those vibes into the bedroom in an understated way that’s perfect for fall.

Starting at $55 for a full/queen size, the three-piece set includes a plush bouclé comforter and two pillow shams. And good news for pet owners: It’s moisture-wicking and machine washable.

2 Threshold Gingham Comforter

If taking the plunge into the full plaid universe feels like too much, a subtle checked print is a nice way to get a similar look. This Threshold Gingham Comforter is just $30 for a full/queen size, and the neutral color means you can layer on tons of decorative throw pillows in burnt oranges, sage greens, and more.

3 Cozy Comfort Tufted Boho Comforter Set

Is there anything better than putting your favorite sweater on when the temperature drops? Now imagine wrapping yourself in that warmth in bed.

This jacquard Tufted Boho Comforter Set comes in nearly 30 colors, some of which are currently on sale starting at just $30. This is also a highly-rated, best-selling item.

“Crafted from high-quality polyester microfiber, this comforter set offers an incredibly soft feel, while its smooth texture ensures comfort without any noisy crinkling,” states the description.

4 Birch Hill Velvet Quilt

Sometimes, creating a cozy space isn’t as much about color and pattern as it is about texture. And this warm Birch Hill Velvet Quilt is possibly the epitome of fall comfort.

It’s not quite as cheap as some others on this list—a full-size comforter is $90, with standard pillow shams running $25 each—but it gets high marks from shoppers.

“This set is great! It’s plushy put thin enough to not feel overwhelming,” wrote one reviewer. Another said, “The material of this quilt feels very nice and high end. It is very soft and cozy.”

Plus, Target Circle Week is upon us, and tons of items are going to be on sale.

5 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Clip Dobby Comforter

Speaking of texture, this Clip Dobby Comforter from Target’s popular Hearth & Hand line (a collaboration with Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia) feels a bit like grown-up poms poms. The sage green detailing is a lovely fall hue, and it’ll transition perfectly into the holidays.

The full/queen-size comforter is $110, and it appears that it comes with two shams. For an additional $32, you can purchase the matching lumbar pillow cover.

6 My Texas House Capri Quilt Set

Erin Vogelpohl became an interior design sensation from her home décor blog, but she’s now brought her expertise to Walmart with her modern farmhouse-style furniture and decor line My Texas House.

Unfortunately, a lot of the line’s bedding is sold out, but this Capri Quilt Set is available in both colorways (green and blue), starting at $55 for the full/queen. This is a great fall option if you prefer a lightweight bed covering, and it also lends itself well to layering throw blankets and pillows.

7 Threshold Earthy Vines Quilt

Don’t worry; we haven’t forgotten about all you pattern lovers. Target’s Earthy Vines Quilt isn’t full-on fall (meaning, it’s not green and orange with leaves printed on it), but these warm, natural hues give a more subtle nod to the season. Lean into autumn by layering a thick throw blanket in the mustard yellow color, or incorporate some rich, velvet accent pillows.

The quilt is $60 for a full/queen, and the pillow shams are $20 each.