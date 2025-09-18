 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best Candles That Smell Exactly Like Fall

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin and crisp apple!

September 18, 2025
September 18, 2025
Apple orchard and pumpkin patch visits aside, my favorite part about fall is the candles! The fragrances of Autumn, including pumpkin spice, crisp apple, cinnamon, vanilla, sandalwood, cashmere, and cardamom, are some of my faves. (I even consider lighting them year-round.)  Every season, I look forward to restocking my candle supply with fall-inspired scents that’ll leave my house smelling like freshly baked pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies or crunchy leaves. I’ve already started on my fall candle shopping spree, and here are the best ones I’ve found thus far.

1
White Pumpkin from Bath & Body Works: $26.95

White Pumpkin candle
Bath & Body Works

I’m a sucker for anything pumpkin-scented, but especially candles. While some pumpkin candles can be overtly strong, the White Pumpkin scent from Bath & Body Works leans more spicy than sweet. Think: More emphasis on nutmeg and warm spices.

Bath & Body Works describes it as a “classic pumpkin with a modern, spicy twist” with notes of gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and warm blended spices.

2
Gourmand Sweet Maple & Chai from Anthropologie: $28

Candle with acorns
Anthropologie

Every fall, shoppers flock to Anthropologie to stock up on their beautiful candles. I personally have my eyes set on the Gourmand Sweet Maple & Chai, which has notes of sugar, amber, maple, nutmeg, spice, and cedarwood. Plus, I can reuse the cute hand-painted acorn jar as a jewelry holder in the kitchen next season.

“It’s the perfect fall addition to my kitchen,” writes a five-star reviewer.

3
Orchard Picnic from Homesick: $29.95

Orchard Picnic candle
Homesick

You can’t celebrate fall without a trip to the apple orchard. Homesick’s Orchard Picnic candle combines notes of crisp apple, cinnamon bark, pear, and vanilla for a subtle fall citrus scent. The 13-ounce candle has a burn time of 60 to 80 hours.

It smells like “a wicker basket filled with delicious bites laid on a plush checkered blanket. The sun peeking through endless rows of apple trees. A cool breeze lifting dandelion petals into the air,” says Homesick.

4
Warm Cider & Cinnamon from Target: $15

candle in a red glass apple jar
Target

Target’s Warm Cider & Cinnamon candle comes in a festive pumpkin-shaped jar, and it’s available in two sizes. One shopper says it’s “amazing how one little candle can make your whole house smell great,” while another person adds that it “smells absolutely delicious.”

5
Cardamom from Brooklyn Candle Studio: $45

Cardamom candle
Brooklyn Candle Studio

Brooklyn Candle Studio’s fall collection is already selling out, so snag this two-wick Cardamom candle before it’s gone for the season!

“Notes of warm cardamom, black pepper, and cedar with a touch of amber envelop you in a cozy cloud of spice and sophistication,” reads the fragrance profile. You can expect base notes of dry amber and velvet wood; middle notes of balsam and cedar; and top notes of black pepper and cardamom.

6
Mahogany Teakwood Intense from Bath & Body Works: $26.95

Mahogany Teakwood candle
Bath & Body Works

If you prefer a more neutral, woodsy scent, opt for Bath & Body Works’ Mahogany Teakwood Intense candle.

A Best Life writer describes it as “the equivalent of borrowing your boyfriend’s flannel in candle form, with notes of rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender.”

7
Luke’s Diner from Etsy: $24

Candle on a floral background
Etsy

The perfect plus one for your Gilmore Girls rewatch marathon? This Luke’s Diner candle from Etsy. It has notes of vanilla, coffee, and maple—so it basically smells like Luke Danes pouring you a fresh cup of coffee, coffee, coffee!

