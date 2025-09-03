 Skip to content
2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Hitting Shelves Today

Shoppers say the Disney-themed fragrances "smell heavenly."

In my household, summer isn’t officially over until I’ve stocked up on Bath & Body Works’ fall collection. From pumpkin candles to honey vanilla hand soaps, my home teeters between smelling like freshly baked dessert and an apple orchard—and I wouldn’t have it any other way. But it might have to wait while I fill my cart with items from Bath & Body Works’ new Disney Villains collection, inspired by the Evil Queen and Maleficent—which hits stores nationwide today.

“With this brand-new collection, Bath & Body Works is celebrating iconic Disney Villains—The Evil Queen and Maleficent—through spellbinding fragrances. Inspired by Disney’s enchanting storytelling, these scents create an immersive experience that whisks your senses away to a world of dark magic and mystery,” Bath & Body Works said in a statement shared with Best Life.

With spooky season right around the corner, this Disney Villain edit is the perfect kick-off for fall.

As for the fragrances themselves, The Evil Queen has notes of Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede for a scent that’s “fresh, warm, and undeniably addictive.”

“Dark Red Apple evokes the sweetness of forbidden orchards, while Vanilla Suede wraps you in soft, velvety warmth, like slipping into a dreamy, enchanted cocoon,” says the brand. “Wicked Pear adds a juicy, crisp layer that cools the senses and leaves behind a refreshing, whisper-like trail.”

In an unboxing video, TikToker @emilyyyrosess dubbed The Evil Queen her “most anticipated Bath & Body Works scent” of the collection.

“This smells delicious. With the apple and vanilla notes, this is going to be the most perfect fall scent,” she told followers, adding that it “smells heavenly.”

According to TikToker @plsmells, The Evil Queen is “pretty similar to Candy Apple Cauldron and a little bit of Champagne Apple & Honey in its freshness.”

Meanwhile, Maleficent’s fragrance profile has “rich” berry undertones (Sinister Plum and Midnight Berries) with a hint of cedarwood (Mystical Woods) to reflect “her dark elegance,” he says.

“Sinister Plum layers deep plum nectar and skin with a hint of dark rose, creating a complex, alluring base. Midnight Berries introduce a bewitching twist—black tea notes swirled into a vibrant medley of blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry. Finally, Mystical Woods brings it all together with shimmering cedarwood and creamy cashmere musk, leaving a sultry, unforgettable impression,” says Bath & Body Works.

Thinking back on previous Bath & Body Works’ Halloween-inspired scents, TikToker @plsmells called it “the baby of Dark Kiss and Moonlight Graveyard.”

“There’s something almost cold and foggy about that woods note, which is really interesting and makes it very spooky, very Maleficent. But there is a syrupy berry that makes it wearable,” he added.

Both Disney Villain fragrances are available as Fragrance, Body Care, Candles, Lip Care, Home Decor, and Laundry merchandise. The entire collection will feature a 39-product assortment, including:

  • 3-Wick Candle
  • Single-Wick Candle
  • Body Wash
  • Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
  • Diamond Shimmer Mist
  • Evil Queen Cosmetic Bag
  • Dragon Scale Cosmetic Bag
  • Crow + Septer Soap Dispenser
  • Dragon + Horns Wallflower
  • Fine Fragrance Mist (full and mini sizes)
  • Foaming Hand Soap
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Lip Gloss
  • Magic Mirror Body Care Tray
  • Magic Mirror PocketBac Clip
  • PocketBac Hand Sanitzer
  • Poison Apple

Additionally, The Evil Queen edit comes with mini Poison Apple and Queen of Hearts-themed collections. Each of these will feature on-theme candle holders, hand soap dispensers, PocketBac clips, and wallflowers. Similarly, Maleficent is leaning into the villain’s signature Maleficent Horns with themed body care trays, PocketBac clips, and candle holders.

“Our first collection with Bath & Body Works allowed Disney Princess fans of all ages to connect with their favorite characters in new and distinctive ways,” Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of the Americas and Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products, said in a press release. “We look forward to building on that success and enthusiasm with the new Disney Villains collection, as we continue to create products that celebrate creativity and sensory-driven storytelling through everyday experiences.”

The Disney Villains Collection by Bath & Body Works hits stores and bathandbodyworks.com today, Sept. 3—but act quickly, items are bound to sell out fast!

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
