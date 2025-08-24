Bath & Body Works’ Massive Sale Starts This Week, and a Popular Discontinued Scent Is Back

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works shoppers know there are three major times each year to stock up on lotions, potions, and more—candle day, and the two semi-annual sales that take place after the December holidays and then again in June. But there’s a new discount event that’s kicking off this week. The only caveat is that you must be a rewards member (quick, you can sign up here!). The week-long Member Fest sale runs from August 25 to 31, and offers some major markdowns, along with a rumored return of a long-discontinued fan-favorite scent.

Bath & Body Works’ Member Fest kicks off Aug. 25.

Starting Monday, Aug. 25 and running through Aug. 31, Bath & Body Works rewards members can score big discounts, with new promotions launching every day. Though many eagle-eyed shoppers have shared the teaser advertisement on social media, TikToker @makinithappenwithmary got her hands on the official sale schedule, which is as follows:

Aug. 25-28: Earn 3X rewards points.

Aug. 25-28 (online only): ’90s throwback body care is only $5.95.

Aug. 25: Get a full-size mist AND a three-wick candle for $17.95. (This combo would normally be $50.)

Aug. 28: Spend $50, get a free three-wick candle.

Country Apple is making its big return.

But perhaps the biggest news is which ’90s scent is returning. According to @makinithappenwithmary, you’ll be able to get your hands on body lotion (normally $14.95), body wash (normally $14.95), body mist (normally $16.95), and more in the discontinued scent Country Apple—all for $5.95! (Remember, this promotion only runs from the 25th to the 28th).

“That classic crisp apple with a hint of sweet floral? The scent that probably lived in your backpack or locker back in the day? Yeah, she’s BACK,” exclaimed @makinithappenwithmary.

As for what other discontinued scents are coming back, shoppers have thrown out Cucumber Melo, Plumeria, Juniper Breeze, Pearberry, and Sun-Ripened Raspberry as some of those they’d love to see.

Here are some other perks you’ll get as a rewards member.

If you’re signing up as a Bath & Body Works rewards member for the sale, know that you’ll also get a slew of other deals.

Upon signing up, you will get $10 off a $30 purchase and 100 bonus points. Then, for every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 10 points. When you reach 1,000 points, you can redeem a free product (up to an $18.95 value). There’s also a birthday surprise each year. And, of course, you’ll get access to exclusive sales like this one.