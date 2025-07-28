At Home Going-Out-of-Business Sales Commence With up to 50% off Everything
The 26 stores on the chopping block will close by Sept. 30.
Back in April, rumors began circulating that At Home Group, owner of popular decor and furniture store At Home, was headed for bankruptcy in the face of newly imposed tariffs, given that the retailer sources most of its inventory from abroad. Last month, the move was confirmed when At Home filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would close 26 of its 266 stores by Sept. 30.
With that date quickly approaching, shoppers are taking to social media to share the massive going-out-of-business sales taking place at At Home locations on the chopping block.
In early July, signs started popping up on At Home stores announcing “everything must go” and “everything up to 30% off.”
This week, however, “At Home just dropped the clearance from 30 to 50 percent off,” announced TikToker @ohmonicagirl when she visited her local store in Crestwood, Illinois. Here are some of the discounts she spotted:
- 30% off patio furniture
- 40% off furniture, including desks, couches, and dining room tables
- 50% off window treatments
- 40% off area rugs
Other shoppers have spotted similar blow-out sales at stores in Foothill Ranch, California, Milwaukee, and more
Many shoppers are wondering if the markdowns will drop further once Sept. 30th approaches. Though At Home has made no formal announcement, bankrupt stores usually do continue to drop prices until everything is gone. Signs indicate that a sale of store fixtures is also yet to come.
As for all the At Home locations that are closing and likely running sales, USA Today put together this comprehensive list, pulled from court documents:
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota
- 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois
USA Today also specifies that these are 26 initial store closings, so it’s possible that more will be announced in the future.