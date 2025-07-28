At Home Going-Out-of-Business Sales Commence With up to 50% off Everything

Back in April, rumors began circulating that At Home Group, owner of popular decor and furniture store At Home, was headed for bankruptcy in the face of newly imposed tariffs, given that the retailer sources most of its inventory from abroad. Last month, the move was confirmed when At Home filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would close 26 of its 266 stores by Sept. 30.

With that date quickly approaching, shoppers are taking to social media to share the massive going-out-of-business sales taking place at At Home locations on the chopping block.

In early July, signs started popping up on At Home stores announcing “everything must go” and “everything up to 30% off.”

This week, however, “At Home just dropped the clearance from 30 to 50 percent off,” announced TikToker @ohmonicagirl when she visited her local store in Crestwood, Illinois. Here are some of the discounts she spotted:

30% off patio furniture

40% off furniture, including desks, couches, and dining room tables

50% off window treatments

40% off area rugs

Other shoppers have spotted similar blow-out sales at stores in Foothill Ranch, California, Milwaukee, and more

Many shoppers are wondering if the markdowns will drop further once Sept. 30th approaches. Though At Home has made no formal announcement, bankrupt stores usually do continue to drop prices until everything is gone. Signs indicate that a sale of store fixtures is also yet to come.

As for all the At Home locations that are closing and likely running sales, USA Today put together this comprehensive list, pulled from court documents:

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

USA Today also specifies that these are 26 initial store closings, so it’s possible that more will be announced in the future.