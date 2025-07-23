 Skip to content
Wayfair’s “Black Friday” Sale Starts Today With Up to 80% Off Furniture

Score mattresses for $800 off, dinnerware sets for 80% off, and so much more.

July 23, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Earlier this month, Amazon hosted its largest Prime Day event yet, spanning four days and reportedly generating $24 billion in sales. And Walmart and Target hosted their own dayslong sales to rival their biggest competitor. But it looks like e-retailer Wayfair had a different idea, as they’ll be hosting a massive “Black Friday in July” sale that kicks off today with furniture and home decor markdowns of up to 80 percent off.

Wayfair’s “Black Friday in July” sale starts today.

Wayfair announced that it’s running a Black Friday in July sale from July 24 to 28, but early access begins today in the Wayfair app, according to a press release.

“We’re bringing customers the kind of deals they expect from Black Friday: big, bold, and unbeatable,” said Jon Blotner, president of commercial and operations at Wayfair. “This event delivers value and variety to help consumers refresh their homes and businesses just in time for back-to-school and the fall season.”

Furniture, home decor, and electronics are up to 80 percent off, including items from Blackstone, Cuisinart, Sealy, and SharkNinja. There will also be discounts on other brands within the Wayfair family: AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane, as well as at any of their retail locations.

During the five-day sale, you can expect 24-hour flash sales, special deals for Wayfair Rewards members, and more. According to the press release, some of the highlights are:

  • Save $799 on the Sealy Memory Foam Mattress for $399.99
  • 80% off Henckels Knife Set for $119.99
  • 55% off Wayfair Basics Sheet Set for $18.99
  • 80% off Spode Dinnerware Set for $109.99

Wayfair is also expanding its physical footprint.

Rendering of Wayfair's Yonkers store
Wayfair

For some people, ordering a new couch or rug online just won’t cut it; they want to see and feel the items in person. That’s why Wayfair is expanding its physical footprint.

The first Wayfair store opened in May 2024 in Wilmette, Illinois, outside of Chicago. The 150,000-square-foot, two-story location offers many items available to take home the same day, as well as larger furniture pieces that can be viewed and tested before ordering expedited delivery. There’s also a cafe and on-site design services.

Now, Wayfair plans to open its second large-format store in McDonough, Georgia, outside Atlanta, in 2026. And in early 2027, a third location is planned for the New York City metropolitan area, in Yonkers, New York.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
