11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This May

There's everything from outdoor furniture to home decor—and plenty of Mother's Day gifts!

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The inventory at Home Depot is one that never ceases to amaze us, with everything from the hardware and tools they’re widely known for to outdoor equipment and home decor. But this month, the home improvement retailer is making things even more interesting by stocking stores with even more products you’re going to want to buy. We were thrilled to find that there are still great deals on patio furniture and gardening equipment, but there are also plenty of other discoveries, including plenty of potential Mother’s Day gifts. Here are the best Home Depot new arrivals that are hitting shelves this May.

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1 Polywood Grant Park Modern Adirondack Chair

Love classic patio furniture but trying to avoid an overly rustic look? We love how this Polywood Grant Park Modern Adirondack Chair ($169) updates the aesthetic of one of our all-time favorite porch fixtures. It’s also made from a high-density composite, which means it will hold up for seasons to come!

Shoppers who’ve purchased the chairs for themselves call them “super comfortable,” just like the original design, not to mention “sturdy” and “fantastic quality.”

2 Hochwertiges Asymmetrical Wall Mirror

If you want to modernize the look of your bathroom, you don’t always have to swap out major fixtures right away. This Hochwertiges Asymmetrical Wall Mirror ($119.03) is an easy and affordable way to give it a new, contemporary look for a lot less than what you would pay at a high-end designer store like West Elm or Pottery Barn.

And of course, this isn’t just for your bathroom! It’s also a great look as a vanity mirror above your bedroom dresser, an eye-catching addition to your entryway, and a unique piece for your dining room.

Spring and summer tend to bring on a special type of hosting duties. Stay prepared with this Toscana Acacia Cheese Board and Tools Set ($32.88), so you’ll always have everything you ned on hand to serve those cheese and charcuterie boards for aperitivo hour meet-ups, including serving utensils!

We also think this might be a sleeper pick for a truly useful Mother’s Day gift. “This is a top-quality set!” writes one happy customer. “I love the wood finish. It’s so neat that the cheese knives and slicer can be stowed inside. I definitely will be using this a lot.”

4 HDX Tough Storage Tote

We keep belaboring the point that spring cleaning is just a restart on what should be a sustainable system. This HDX Tough Storage Tote ($8.98) is the bedrock of such a setup, with a 27-gallon capacity that is perfect for stashing those decorations, seasonal clothing, appliances, and more—all with easy stackability.

The product’s 4.8-star rating average on the Home Depot website also speaks to its popularity. “These storage bins are very durable and have an easy snap lid,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “What I love the most about them is that they are made to be stackable for easy storage options. Would definitely recommend these bins to anyone looking for a durable storage solution.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting Right Now.

5 Dyson CoolPC1 Fan & Air Purifier

As warmer weather approaches, you’re going to have to get a cooling plan in motion for your home before that first heatwave. We love this Dyson CoolPC1 Fan & Air Purifier ($453.86) because it not only provides a silent, steady stream of air with no blades, but also purifies it while doing so. It’s the ultimate two-in-one product for anyone with allergies!

“For anyone who suffers during allergy season, or needs protection for random life events like wildfire smoke, getting a high-quality filter like this is one of the best investments you can make in your comfort and well-being,” says one reviewer. “Highly recommend! It also looks great and is easy to set up and use, which is a bonus.”

6 Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Starter Set

We are big proponents of aromatherapy, but that doesn’t mean you always need to have a scented candle burning. This Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Starter Set ($77.97) can automate the entire process, thanks to a WiFi connection and an easy-to-use app that will fill your home with the scent of your choice.

7 Catalina Picnic Basket

In case you hadn’t noticed, it is fully al fresco dining season! And what better way to get into the spirit of warmer weather than taking along a meal with this Catalina Picnic Basket ($62.65)? It includes plates, mugs, cutlery, and even a corkscrew to ensure that day in the park or at the beach will be a memorable, delicious one.

“This comes with everything you need, minus a cute blanket, to have a stylish outing in a park,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The basket itself is woven willow, definitely sturdy. The handles and straps are a beautiful brown leather and keep the utensils in place. The basket is carried like a suitcase, with a comfortable grip, and is lightweight while empty. The basket’s interior is deep, with room for whatever you decide is a good choice for your picnic. Even has a bottle opener! This basket is really cute!”

8 Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit

Staying on top of the most regular lawn duty is a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about constantly gassing it up. This Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit ($999) comes with everything you need (including a spare battery) to keep everything manicured and looking its best.

“This lawnmower works great! I’m truly impressed with its cutting ability and options,” says one customer. “The lawnmower stores away nicely because it can be folded and stands straight up.”

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9 The Company Store Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket

Now that we count Home Depot among our decor stores, it’s not too surprising to find accessories like this The Company Store Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket ($100) on the shelves. We love the chunky, woven look, and even though we might be heading into warmer months, it’s the perfect blanket for those chilly nights on the couch. And as any good room addition, it’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.

Customers in the reviews say this product has kept them coming back for more, often as a repeat purchase. “I loved it so much in my living room, I bought one for my guest room!” confesses one. “It keeps its shape and looks great.”

10 Corlekala Rocking Chair

It’s safe to say that the summer ideal is being able to rock the night away on your porch or patio with a refreshing beverage in hand. That’s why we’re sold on this Corlekala Rocking Chair ($121), which not only looks great, but is made of durable plastic for longer-lasting use (even though it still looks like wood).

This is yet another product with repeat customers, too. “I liked the first one so much last year that I bought another this year,” says one 5-star reviewer. “I can’t say enough good things about it. It’s very comfortable to sit in, and at 71, I still put it together myself. It’s also very sturdy and well-made.”

11 Barrington Charleston Poker Table

Is it your turn to host game night? You can add a little authenticity to your next gathering with a Barrington Charleston Poker Table ($399.99) that can turn your home into a makeshift casino. Complete with black velvet surfaces and convenient drink holders, it’ll certainly lend some legitimacy to your next Texas Hold ‘Em game.