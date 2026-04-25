11 Best New Lowe’s Discounts Starting This Week

The retailer is offering some serious spring savings on gardening supplies, patio furniture, and more.

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So far, there has been no shortage of savings to be found at home improvement stores this season. And now, Lowe’s is taking things to an entirely new level with the launch of its Spring Into Deals sales event. From now until May 6 (and even longer in some cases), you can find some of the best buys out there with seriously reduced prices on gardening supplies, landscaping equipment, appliances, patio fixtures, and so much more. If you’re planning on keeping up that DIY momentum through the warmer months, here are some of the best new Lowe’s discounts starting this week as part of its Spring Into Deals event.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Spring Deals Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

1 Kobalt Gen4 String Trimmer

Savings: $50

Mowing is one thing, but taking care of the edges requires an entirely different tool! Fortunately, the current deal on this Kobalt Gen4 String Trimmer ($129) makes it easy to replace or upgrade your existing hardware.

According to reviews, customers love that the tool is “very lightweight” and that it comes with multiple attachments. And of course, others call out how much of a bargain it is at its current price!

2 LG Stackable Steam Laundry Pair

Savings: $902

Sales are often one of the best excuses to finally treat yourself to that appliance upgrade. And what better pieces of equipment to optimize than the ones you use to get your clothes clean?

This LG Stackable Steam Laundry Pair ($1,996) is clearly an ideal set for anyone looking to save some space in their laundry room. But customers also rave about their performance, saying that they are “really quiet” and make staying on top of cycles easy, thanks to the dedicated app that can alert your phone when they’re finished.

3 Allen + Roth Outdoor Rugs

Savings: $20

Sometimes, the best way to make your patio really feel like a part of your home is to pay attention to what the floor looks like. And right now, Lowe’s is offering a discount on select Allen + Roth Outdoor Rugs as part of its sales event. These 5-foot-by-7-foot options are the perfect size to really help bring those conversation sets to the next level.

4 Weber Spirit E-325 Gas Grill

Savings: $50

With summer just around the corner, time is running out to improve your grilling game. But if you were worried about breaking your budget on a worthwhile upgrade, the current discount on this Weber Spirit E-325 Gas Grill ($499) should help make it easier to justify.

With three separate burners for multiple cook zones, customers say it’s “a great deal at a nice price” that “cooks evenly” and “heats up quickly.”

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Spring Patio Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.

5 Allen + Roth Planters

Savings: Up to $9

Ironically, sometimes finding the right vessel can be all the inspiration you need to decorate with more flowers. And right now, you can get into it for even less with a deal on Allen + Roth Planters. We love the sleek, modern look of this lineup, as well as the bolder colors that are available.

6 Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Savings: $50

If you’re going to spend more time outdoors, you’ll also need an easy way to keep everything tidy. This Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer ($199) is the best way to uphold your spring cleaning push all summer lawn, with enough power to wash down your deck, patio, driveway, walkway, fences, and more.

“Love it!” gushes one happy customer. “Lightweight, easy to use, and does a great job cleaning the toughest areas!”

7 Allen + Roth Thomas Lake 7-Piece Patio Dining Set

Savings: $100

Eating al fresco is one of the simplest pleasures of spring and summer. And whether you’re taking family dinner outdoors or hosting an evening get-together with friends, this Allen + Roth Thomas Lake 7-Piece Patio Dining Set ($898) is a true head turner—especially when it’s $100 off.

With four stationary chairs, two swivel chairs, a large dining table, and all of the plush cushions you need, it’s one of our favorite larger sets we’ve seen. Customers in the reviews also love how the furniture is lightweight but durable, as well as how comfortable yet supportive the included cushions are.

8 LG 24-in Top Control Built-in Dishwasher

Savings: $500

Just like your washer and dryer, having a dishwasher that’s anything less than stellar can lead to constant frustration. Thankfully, Lowe’s is offering a deep discount on this LG 24-in Top Control Built-in Dishwasher ($899) right now, which really sweetens the pot on what customers already say is a fantastic product.

“We love the remote app (LG ThinQ) capability, it’s extremely quiet, the many options to fold or expand the various compartments, and it really leaves the dishes clean—virtually spotless,” writes one happy customer. “The icing on the cake is the smart lights feature [that], when you open the machine, gives it a modern and sophisticated feel. We are very happy with this dishwasher.”

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Spring Sales Starting This Week.

9 Igloo 120Quart Insulated Chest Cooler

Savings: $15

While we love a perfectly portable cooler just as much as the next person, there’s also something to be said for those times when you just need a larger option. And with the current sale, this Igloo 120Quart Insulated Chest Cooler ($100) is the perfect pickup for ample storage, with 120 quarts of space (or a whopping 188 cans).

And it’s not just about capacity: In testing, this unit was able to keep ice for over five days in temperatures up to 90 degrees. One surprising use case: Many customers say this is a solid way to save your freezer’s contents when it goes on the fritz or the power goes out!

10 Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil

Savings: Buy 3, Get 3 Free

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Now, Lowe’s is offering a quantity discount on Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil ($2.29), where buying three bags scores you just as many for free.

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “This garden soil helped when I planted new flowers. It makes the roots grow faster and stronger,” writes one.

11 Sta-Green Mulch

Savings: $5 for 10

No matter what kind of yard you have, working with mulch is practically an inevitability. Fortunately, Lowe’s understands this and has deemed April “Mulch Month” to pass along savings to gardeners everywhere.

This Sta-Green Premium Mulch ($2) is the perfect ground cover for fresh plantings in your flower bed or simply a way to dress up negative space in your yard, all for just a couple of bucks per bag. There’s also a red version and a black version available if you want to change up the coloring!