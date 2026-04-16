11 Best Lowe’s Spring Garden Finds Dropping in Stores This April

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Even though we’re halfway through the month, there’s still so much that has to get done in the garden before summer hits. Fortunately, on top of all the great hidden gems on the shelves, Lowe’s is nothing short of a one-stop shop solution for your yard. Right now, there are a bunch of basic tools, materials, decor, fixtures, and more that could take your outdoor space over the top. Read on for the best Lowe’s spring garden finds that are dropping in stores this April.

1 Esazn Garden Arch Trellis

If you really want to have greenery all around you in your garden, that technically includes overhead, too. Thankfully, an Esazn Garden Arch Trellis ($88.50) gives you the literal framework to make it happen, providing a place for creeping vines, flowers, and vegetables to grow up. It’s especially helpful for creating a sun-dapled corner of your garden for some ground plants that need a little shade.

2 Kobalt 2-Wheel Push Wheelbarrow

At some point, every gardener needs a good way to transport dirt, mulch, stones, and more across the yard. This Kobalt 2-Wheel Push Wheelbarrow ($179) has added stability in motion and a durable basin that can handle the toughest jobs.

“The perfect tool for uneven surfaces!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I love the stability and how easy it is to maneuver. The deep bed makes it useful to mix my fertilizer with the garden soil when I’m filling the beds.”

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3 Keter Darwin Storage Shed

Between gardening tools and outdoor equipment, you’re going to need a place to stash everything out of sight. A Keter Darwin Storage Shed ($599) is an easily assembled, aesthetically pleasing option with plenty of space for your belongings.

Customers say the “material and workmanship are high quality” for this item and that it has “a lot of room” once completed.

4 Naturae Decor Dog Topiary Garden Statue

Have you ever wished you could take the look of your lawn and turn it into a work of art? That’s what you can get with a Naturae Decor Dog Topiary Garden Statue ($44.98). The 13″ tall pooch comes complete with ground stakes to keep it securely placed wherever you’d like it. Customers have left reviews praising it not just for its unique looks, but also for how well it stands up to the elements all season long.

Looking to start a little sculpture garden? There’s also a 12″ rabbit topiary version if your sod dog wants company!

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5 Sta-Green Premium Brown Mulch

No matter what kind of yard you have, working with mulch is practically an inevitability. Fortunately, Lowe’s understands this and has deemed April “Mulch Month” to pass along savings to gardeners everywhere.

This Sta-Green Premium Brown Mulch ($2) is the perfect ground cover for fresh plantings in your flower bed or simply a way to dress up negative space in your yard, all for just a couple of bucks per bag. There’s also a red version and a black version available if you want to change up the coloring!

6 Kolor Scape Multicolor River Rock

While it might be popular, wood mulch certainly isn’t the only option for ground cover. This Kolor Scape Multicolor River Rock ($5.48) is perfect for loosely paving walkways and driveways, as well as filling planters and promoting root drainage.

7 Metrolina Greenhouses Purple Salvia Plant, 3-Pack

Even if you’re running behind on your to-do list, you can still plant in April for plenty of spring color! This Metrolina Greenhouses Purple Salvia Plant ($41.98) comes in a 3-pack and ticks all of the boxes: Its tall purple flowers bloom through fall, it adds high variance to the look of your garden, it’s low maintenance, drought-tolerant, and a major attractor of pollinators!

8 National Audubon Society Berry Suet

While there’s really no secret to attracting birds to your yard, some methods work even better than others. Just grab a National Audubon Society Berry Suet ($1.98), attach it to a tree or stand in your yard, and watch as the songbirds start flocking in.

Reviews on the Lowe’s website say that “birds love it” and it’s “no mess.” Most simply appreciate the super low price!

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9 Outsunny Garden Tool Organizer

Just because you don’t have enough yard space for a shed and you’re relegated to your garage doesn’t mean you can’t store your equipment coherently! An Outsunny Garden Tool Organizer ($40.79) creates a space for your rakes, brooms, hoses, and pruning shears, including a helpful ride rack for hanging items.

10 Kobalt Push Mower Kit

Unless you’ve made the switch to a mow-free lawn alternative, April is the time of year to start gearing yourself up for months of grass cutting. Make things easier this spring and summer with a Kobalt Push Mower Kit ($299)

This battery-powered option gets up to 60 minutes per charge, but thanks to the included spare battery, there’s a good chance you’ll be done well before you run out of juice.

The product also holds a 4.8-star rating average on the Lowe’s website, with customers calling out how much they appreciate the push-button start (no more cord pulling!), how quiet the motor is, and how it easily folds down for easy storage.

11 Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain

Gardens aren’t just for growing: Throwing in a water feature like this Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain ($249) can be a true game changer. Besides being aesthetically pleasing, the constant cascade of water also adds a calming sound element to your yard.