11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Here's the latest, from uniquely perfect plant options to yardwork hardware you'll need.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Among all of the great Tractor Supply finds there have been recently, one category that undeniably shines in the patio and garden section. And this week, the rural retailer is refreshing its inventory with a drop of great new products that will get your outdoor space looking its very best. What can you expect? Think classic planter options, yardwork supplies, perfect plant options, and so much more. Read on for the best new Tractor Supply patio and garden finds hitting shelves this week.

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1 GroundWork Classic Coco Metal Hanging Basket

Bringing plants up to eye-level or higher can be one of the best ways to really fill your outdoor space with flowers and greenery. This GroundWork Classic Coco Metal Hanging Basket ($5.09) is arguably one of the easiest ways to accomplish that, made with a durable steel frame that will keep things growing for seasons to come.

2 Harper & Willow 3-Tier Starburst Plant Stand

Let’s be honest: Your work isn’t done even after you’ve picked the perfect planter. This Harper & Willow 3-Tier Starburst Plant Stand ($69.99) adds yet another aesthetic element to your flowers and greenery. With a subtle retro look that almost makes it timeless, it can be a great way to fill those corners—and can even be a great addition to your indoor space.

3 GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis

There’s something special about having climbing plants on your patio that no other decor can quite achieve. And with a GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis ($67.99), you’ll have vines climbing in no time! The lattice work also makes it easy to hang plants until your vines really get growing.

4 GroundWork Plastic Rain Gauge

While rain might not be ideal for your social or hosting calendar, it is pretty vital for keeping your lawn and garden looking great. A GroundWork Plastic Rain Gauge ($6.99) is a simple way to keep track of just how much precipitation we’re getting, measuring up to 5 inches of rainfall while remaining discreet in your yard. It can be a true lifesaver when figuring out when and how much to water!

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5 GroundWork 25 ft. Fiber Jacket Garden Hose

Even the very best gardener won’t be able to get much done without a good hose on hand. This GroundWork 25 ft. Fiber Jacket Garden Hose ($14.99) is the kind of durable watering option, made with an abrasion-resistant fiber jacket that helps protect against holes and leaks. It’s also anti-kinking, making it even easier to use.

6 Burpee American Wildflower Seed Mix

We’ve all dreamed about waltzing through a patch of wildflowers while the sun shines down. Why not make it a reality with some Burpee American Wildflower Seed Mix ($9.99)? This pack contains a mix of truly gorgeous native flower varieties that cover up to 1,000 square feet. The best part? Pollinators, butterflies, and birds will love them just as much as you do.

7 GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter

Whether you’re working with a little less floor space or just like to literally grow up, this GroundWork 3-Tier Wooden Vertical Garden Planter ($84.99) can be a fantastic addition to your outdoor space. You can either mix and match or organize each level with a specific type of plant.

8 DeWalt Cordless Pruner

Getting your yard looking its best again as we head into another growing season is already enough work. You can speed up the process (and save some energy at the same time) with a DeWalt Cordless Pruner ($179.99) in your arsenal. Capable of cutting up to 1.5 inches thick, it’ll streamline your shrub and bush management process.

“Since I bought this pruner, it has made the cleanup of branches and other debris much easier,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The grip is ergonomic and allows for moving to different, harder-to-reach areas. The battery holds its charge long enough to complete the cleanup necessary.”

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9 National Plant Network Coratina Olive Tree

Still figuring out what to plant this April? Why not go with a National Plant Network Coratina Olive Tree ($20.99)! Ideal for growth in USDA Zones 8-11, this 4-inch starter can grow to be over 20-30 inches tall and 15 to 25 inches wide. Its beautiful silver-green foliage is also joined by white flowers in early spring that eventually turn into dark olives by late summer.

10 DeWalt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower

It’s important to jump on good deals when it comes to essential hardware. This DeWalt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower ($148.99) is priced competitively against other retailers and will come in very handy when taking care of debris and remaining leaves from over the winter and fall. Customers also love how lightweight, powerful, and easy to use this model is!

11 GroundWork 6 x 8ft. Heavy-Duty Greenhouse

Because of the weather, gardening can be a risky endeavor when it comes to picking plants. Fortunately, a GroundWork 6 x 8ft. Heavy-Duty Greenhouse ($99.99) can make it easy to protect and grow year-round. Made with a sturdy steel frame and an arched roof to help prevent rain and snow buildup, it’s a fantastic way to keep your blooms safe and drenched in sunlight.