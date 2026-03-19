11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Welcome the return of spring with some fantastic furniture, design forward decor, and so much more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dressing up your patio and garden anew for the spring is arguably one of the best parts of the entire season. Fortunately for devoted Lowe’s shoppers, there are plenty of new products rolling out right now that can help you design the outdoor space of your dreams. What can you expect? Think comfy furniture, beautiful flowing bushes, functional decor, and so much more—including some items that are deeply discounted! Read on for the best new Lowe’s patio and garden finds that are hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals.

1 Kenwood 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Set

If we’re being honest, outdoor time rarely happens if you don’t have a comfortable place to sit. Fortunately, you can get pretty much everything you’ll need with this Kenwood 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Set ($449), which includes a three-person couch (complete with extra-thick cushions) and a matching coffee table.

Looking for something even more relaxed and casual? There’s also the Kenwood 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($449) that features two comfy rocking chairs and an end table instead.

2 Butterfly Candy Lil’ Grape Butterfly Bush

Picking the right plants can bring all kinds of added benefits beyond them looking beautiful. Take this Butterfly Candy Lil’ Grape Butterfly Bush ($21) for example: As a known pollinator magnet, it will also live up to its name by attracting butterflies, honey bees, and more to your yard, boosting the local ecosystem and adding a beautiful fragrance to your yard.

3 Style Selections Birdbath

Speaking of attracting the right kinds of visitors, there’s also something to be said about this Style Selections Birdbath ($23). Its relatively compact design makes it easy to place practically anywhere, including on a table top. Customers in the review section call it “lovely” and a yard addition that “not only do the birds like…but the squirels and cats do too.”

4 Allen + Roth Clearbrook 7-Piece Patio Dining Set

Whether you’re gathering the entire family outdoors or hosting some friends for some al fresco dinners, this Allen + Roth Clearbrook 7-Piece Patio Dining Set ($1,598) pretty much has you covered from top to bottom. Complete with six armchairs, matching cushions, and an inviting table, it’s an ideal outdoor dining setup that also looks great.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Allen + Roth Patio Umbrella

Need an umbrella to go with your new dining set? Check out the Allen + Roth Patio Umbrella ($148), featuring a chic scalloped design that instantly elevates its appeal. But it’s not just about looks: This unit also tilts to help provide shade exactly where you need it.

6 Naturae Decor Artificial Gardenia Leaf Garden Privacy Trellis

Using plants to create some added privacy is usually a worthwhile undertaking, but it can be tough to get the coverage you need in some cases. That’s where a Naturae Decor Artificial Gardenia Leaf Garden Privacy Trellis ($70) can come in handy.

7 Naturae Decor Dog Topiary Garden Statue

Have you ever wished you could take the look of your lawn and turn it into a work of art? That’s what you can get with a Naturae Decor Dog Topiary Garden Statue ($45). The 13″ tall pooch comes complete with ground stakes to keep it securely placed wherever you’d like it. Customers have left reviews praising it not just for its unique looks, but also for how well it stands up to the elements all season long.

Looking for a bigger sculpture or want to create your own little pack? There’s an even larger 24″ tall version if your sod dog wants company!

8 Style Selections Hanging Planter

Whether you’re working with a little less deck space or want a way to bring your flowers to eye level, this Style Selections Hanging Planter ($10) could be the answer for you. Beyond beind budget friendly, it comes in an array of colors and is made of a sturdy resin material that can handle practically anything the weather throws at it.

Shoppers appear to agree, giving it a 4.8-star average ranking out of five. Reviewers say they love that the plastic is “very durable and looks like porcelain,” while others call it “inexpensive, sturdy, strong, and attractive.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 JONATHAN Y Chinoiserie Bohemian Coastal Ceramic Barrel Garden Stool

Sometimes, it can pay to go for a more maximalist look with your backyard look. This JONATHAN Y Chinoiserie Bohemian Coastal Ceramic Barrel Garden Stool ($84) is one of those special pieces that stands out for all the right reasons. Is it a seat? Is it a side table? The answer is yes, depending on what you need it to be!

Not surprisingly, customers who’ve purchased the product say that it’s “very attractive” and “looks better in person than the photo online.”

10 Harbor Breeze String Light

No outdoor space is complete until you’ve installed a way to light it at night. With this Harbor Breeze String Light ($92), you’ll be able to stay out on your patio or back deck well after the sun goes down, providing 96 feet of illumination. The 48 incandescent Edison bulbs also provide a warm white light that provides the perfect ambiance.

11 Allen + Roth Portable Fire Pit

Just because you’re working with limited space doesn’t mean you can’t get a fire going! This Allen + Roth Portable Fire Pit ($79) is small enough to fit on a table top. The best part? It’s now on sale, down from $158!