11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Get ready for the job site with this fantastic debut items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though we all love Harbor Freight sales, even their everyday pricing lends itself to some fantastic deals—including on brand new items. And this week, the hardware retailer is giving plenty of reasons to shop with its latest drop of goods. From lawn care to power tools, you’re likely to find something that can seriously upgrade your workbench. Read on for the best Harbor Freight new arrivals that are already flying off shelves.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Sales Starting This Week.

1 Braun Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light

It’s pretty hard to get the job done if you can’t even see what you’re doing! Instead of fumbling around in the dark, look on the bright side with this Braun Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light ($22). It provides 500 lumens of light and can be positioned or hung to help you go hands free with your illumination.

2 Earthquake XT Composite Air Impact Wrench

Working on tough jobs requires tough tools. Fortunately, this Earthquake XT Composite Air Impact Wrench ($150) fits that description. It provides 1,200 foot-pounds of energy, making it perfect for working with metal, machinery, and other rugged materials.

3 Atlas Cordless Blower

Getting your yard ready for a prosperous spring won’t be easy without the right tools. Clear all of that remaining fall and winter debris with this Atlas Cordless Blower ($75), which can clear over half an acre on just a single charge.

The product is already something of a fan favorite, sporting a 4.8-star average out of five in the review section. “It is one of the most powerful battery operated blowers that I have ever used,” writes one happy customer.

4 Portland Electric Chipper Shredder

Speaking of clearing debris, you’ll also need a tool to deal with all that yard waste. We suggest using a Portland Electric Chipper Shredder ($139) to turn those leaves, twigs, and dead grass into valuable compost material and mulch.

Customers who’ve already purchased the machine say it makes yardwork a breeze and often reduces the number of bags needed to haul everything away exponentially. Others say they are “very impressed with the power of the unit,” reporting that it “took larger branches with no issue or jamming.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Week.

5 Niagara Garden Hose

Ready to get your garden back in gear for spring? Then you’re going to need the right watering tools, including this Niagara Garden Hose ($35). Made of material that keeps it from kinking or tangling, customers rate the product highly, including some who call it “the best hose I’ve ever had” and “very flexible.”

6 Icon Master Technician Premium Gloves

You can’t spell “handywork” without “hand,” so why aren’t you prioritizing protecting your paws? These Icon Master Technician Premium Gloves ($25) have quickly become a customer favorite. Many praise their flexibility and comfortability, with one happy customer saying it’s the “first glove I’ve ever found that is actually usable all day.”

7 Hercules Extreme-Duty Jobsite Backpack

When you’ve got to get your gear from point A to point B, just any old bag will do. A Hercules Extreme-Duty Jobsite Backpack ($140) is specifically designed for the task, featuring a tough, impact-resistant, waterproof base that keeps the bag upright for loading.

“Exactly the tool bag I was looking for,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Was able to put my tools in, and can find them easier in this backpack.”

8 Avanti Paint and Stain Sprayer

Painting is one job where speed only matters if you’ve got the tools to make it look right. That includes the Avanti Paint and Stain Sprayer ($130), which can drastically cut down on the time it takes to get on a coat.

So, how well does it work? Customers say that it’s “easy to use,” with one adding that they “painted a whole room in 30 minutes two different colors no problem.”

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week.

9 Bauer Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Arguably the most basic yet essential of all power tools, this Bauer Cordless Drill/Driver Kit ($55) is a great pick for seasoned pros and home project novices alike.

“This complete drill, battery, and charger set is a great value,” writes one customer. “Has a lot of power and was exactly what I needed.”

10 Braun Tripod Work Light

Speaking of throwing light where you need it, sometimes a little extra oomph is required to see things clearly. That’s where a Braun Tripod Work Light ($100) can be a huge asset. This takes the brightness all the way up to 10,000 lumens, and even features multidirectional illumination that can fill your entire workspace. Of course, the included adjustable tripod only makes shining it right where you need it to be even easier.

11 HFT Retractable Cord Reel

Cord management is not just for the office! This HFT Retractable Cord Reel ($45) is the easiest way to prevent snarls, tangles, and tripping hazards on the jobsite or in the garage. Customers say they love how it can easily help bring overhead power supply to their workspaces and that it “works perfectly.”