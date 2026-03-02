11 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including bistro sets, planters, lighting, and bird houses.

Sprucing up your front verandah or backyard for warmer weather? Well, you’re in luck because we found tons of beautiful terracotta planters, space-saving patio sets, decorative pathway lighting, fire pits, and more outdoor decor in Target’s patio and garden section. Best of all, all our top picks are $100 or less. Discover the 11 best new Target patio and garden finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Terracotta Floral Planter

At six inches tall, this Threshold Terracotta Floral Planter ($20) is ideal for herbs, flowers, and small plants, including pothos, snake plants, and spider plants.

2 Terrarium Glass & Terracotta Drip Line Irrigation Kit

Propagating plants has never been easier thanks to Threshold’s Terrarium Glass & Terracotta Drip Line Irrigation Kit ($10), which “provides consistent moisture” and comes “with all components included and no assembly needed,” per the brand. Choose from three different shapes to create a beautifully textured tablescape.

3 4’x6′ Striped Rectangular Woven Area Rug

The Room Essentials 4’x6′ Striped Rectangular Woven Area Rug ($35) has a flat pile height which is best suited for outdoor use. Meanwhile, the 100 percent spray latex backing prevents slipping and sliding.

4 Wicker French Cafe Bistro Set

If you’re going for a Parisian aesthetic, opt for this Round Wicker French Cafe Table ($80) and French Cafe Folding Patio Chair ($80). The bistro set’s compact frame is a smart option for balconies and porches.

5 Vintage-Inspired Wicker Bistro Set

Threshold’s Aster Folding Table ($70) and matching Aster Folding Patio Chair ($80) have “a tight, good weave and are extremely well made,” and “look a lot more expensive” than they are. Plus, they’re both weather- and rust-resistant.

“I love the vintage vibes!” gushed one shopper.

6 LED Solar Rattan Outdoor Lanterns

For mood lighting, grab this 9″ Heathered White LED Solar Rattan Lantern ($40) and 18″ Blue LED Solar Rattan Lantern ($60). Both are equipped with a touch-activated sensor feature and a convenient carrying handle.

7 Stoneware Tiled Planters

Nearly 2,000 shoppers have picked up this 6″ Blue Stoneware Tiled Planter ($20) and 8″ Blue & White Stoneware Tiled Planter ($20) in the last month. A hidden drainage hole keeps your plants healthy and hydrated—but not waterlogged.

8 Decorative Ceramic Garden Stakes

Even plants need accessories! Snag a colorful trio of Ceramic Garden Stakes from Threshold’s gardening collection for just $10.

9 Woodburning Small Pedestal

Threshold’s Woodburning Small Pedestal ($100) “metal frame offers a heat-resistant structure, while the elevated pedestal design helps keep the fire contained and visible,” explains the brand. Who’s coming over for s’mores?

10 Woven Pathway Lights

Keep the backyard party going all night long with the help of this Filament Woven Deck Light Set ($20 per two-pack) and Woven Solar LED Outdoor Path Light ($12).

11 Terracotta Bird House

Give the neighborhood birdies a new hangout spot with the Threshold Terracotta Bird House ($25).