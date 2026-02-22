7 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get warm-weather ready with planters, s'mores makers, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When spring finally unfurls its first blooms, it’s your annual invitation to not only rejoin the outside world, but also to reimagine how you use your outdoor spaces. This week’s new patio and garden arrivals at Target make it easy to shift your backyard into warm-weather mode with pieces that balance function, texture, and just-right personality. Here are seven fresh finds hitting shelves now, so you’ll be ready for the season ahead.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

1 These rustic plant stands

Begin your spring garden upgrade with a simple yet stylish wooden plant stand ($20). It’s crafted from acacia for a natural look that works indoors or out, and ideal for displaying larger potted plants at different heights. The smaller version of this plant stand ($15) brings an equally rustic touch. Both are weather-resistant and freestanding for effortless placement anywhere you want a botanical boost.

2 Ceramic planters with a little pizazz

Add a designer touch to your greenery with these ceramic outdoor planters, complete with a glazed finish and scalloped detailing beneath the rim. Its round silhouette and built-in drainage hole make it not just decorative but highly functional for planting flowers or foliage that thrive outside. The best part? They’re just $6.

3 String lights that stand out

Set the mood after sundown with these colored cafe string lights ($30), designed specifically for outdoor spaces. A black cord strung with 10 multicolored LED bulbs casts cheerful illumination across patios and porches, adding festive, warm lighting that instantly upgrades evening gatherings. At 12 feet long, they’re easy to drape wherever ambiance is key.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

4 This easy-to-use tabletop heater

Bring ambient warmth to cooler spring nights with this bestselling Cuisinart tabletop patio heater ($120)—a compact heat source that makes lounging outside more comfortable when the air is crisp. Its tabletop design ensures easy placement and instant comfort, and its 11,000 BTU output promises cozy comfort on even the chilliest nights.

5 A s’mores maker anyone can use

As we inch toward spring and eventually summer, turn any tabletop into a portable gathering spot with this Solo Stove S’mores outdoor fireplace ($70). Equipped with a concrete fire bowl, two gel fuel canisters, a bamboo tray, and mini roasting sticks, it’s a complete set designed for making memories as much as roasted marshmallows.

6 This birdhouse that doubles as an art piece

It’s not often that an outdoor home accent can serve as a true work of art, but this $20 ceramic birdhouse evokes the playful collages of Matisse, which famously featured both birds and botanics. Weather-resistant and easy to hang, it’s got a charming design that will not only upgrade your space, but also invite feathered friends to your updated yard.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

7 A splurgy statement chair

If you’re ready to invest in true outdoor style and comfort, round out your spring refresh with a statement piece: The Britanna patio hanging egg chair ($585). Supported by a sturdy metal frame and woven all-weather wicker, this chair offers a relaxing swing and plush cushion comfort—perfect for lazy mornings or sunset sipping.