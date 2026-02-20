11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Week

Get everything from kitchen fixtures to patio furniture at a deep discount right now.

With spring just around the corner, there’s really no better time to get going on your home improvement project checklist. Fortunately, Lowe’s is carrying on its winter-long trend of slashing prices and providing some head-turning deals to round out the season. Whether you’re looking to get started on those patio and garden projects or are finally planning on updating those obsolete kitchen appliances, you’ll find plenty of ways to save some money in the process with these picks. Read on for the best Lowe’s sales starting this week.

1 Cowsar Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill

Savings: $430

If the cold weather has you ready to make the most of this upcoming spring and summer, you might want to consider this Cowsar Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill, which features 383 square inches of grilling space and a convenient side burner.

Customers say it’s very easy to assemble and that its stainless steel construction looks “amazing.” Others love that it cooks evenly compared to other models.

2 Vikio Under Cabinet Range Hood

Savings: $310

It doesn’t matter if you’re a super attentive cook: Some foods just put off more smoke than others when they hit that hot pan. Fortunately, you can avoid a total smokeout with a Vikio Under Cabinet Range Hood. Several five-star reviews mention how easy the unit is to install, with others saying they appreciate how bright the light is and how easy it is to clean.

3 EcoFlow 1800-Watt Portable Power Station

Savings: $545

Whether you need juice on the go or you want to be prepared for a possible power outage, there’s practically nothing this EcoFlow 1800-Watt Portable Power Station can’t do. With enough power to keep a laptop running for 17 hours, a TV running for seven to 14 hours, and provide 89 phone charges, it’s clearly helpful in an emergency.

It also has enough power to run a microwave, car refrigerator, coffee maker, and electric grill, making it the ideal power source for the campsite or beach.

The product boasts a 4.9-star rating out of 5 on the Lowe’s website, with customers gushing about its versatility. Specifically, shoppers love how quickly it charges and how lightweight it is to transport.

4 Ring Essential Security Set

Savings: $80

Whether you’re concerned about porch pirates or just want a little more peace of mind, this Ring Essential Security Set can be a huge addition to your home security plan. The outdoor doorbell is battery powered (providing easy installation) and comes with package detection, motion detection, and two-way talk intercom capabilities, while the indoor cam includes motion alerts and 1080p HD video.

With a 4.8-star review on the Lowe’s website, customers appear to be happy. “Exactly what I needed to keep me informed on what is going on at my house,” writes one shopper.

5 Carro Cresta Smart Ceiling Fan

Savings: $99

Need something to keep the air flowing in your bedroom, guest room, or living room? You might want to consider this Carro Cresta Smart Ceiling Fan as part of a quick upgrade.

But don’t let its simple, minimalist design fool you: This isn’t your average cooling device. This model comes complete with smart capabilities that make it easy to control with your home apps like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri Shortcut, making it easier than every to access the 10 different speeds and dimmable lights.

6 Delta Kylo Touch-on Kitchen Faucet

Savings: $45

Faucets are rarely the most exciting fixture in the kitchen—unless it’s a Delta Kylo Touch-on Kitchen Faucet. It features a revolutionary add-on that allows you to begin the flow of water simply by tapping it with your hand, making it a true dream for anyone whose hands are dirty, wet, or otherwise unready to grab a handle.

“Beautiful and very functional,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “One touch on/off—you’ve gotta love it!”

7 Whirlpool Portable Air Conditioner

Savings: $250

Even though this winter may have you feeling like it will never be hot again, you’ll likely regret being caught unprepared when the first heatwave hits in a few months. Fortunately, a Whirlpool Portable Air Conditioner can help in any room of the home where it’s needed. What’s really cool is the sale price that knocks off nearly 50 percent, making it it an even easier purchase to justify.

8 Jearey 5-Piece Patio Dining Set

Savings: $290

Ready to start planning your first outdoor dinner of the season? The markdown on this Jearey 5-Piece Patio Dining Set was perfectly timed for pre-spring, making it easier on your redecorating budget. It’s also made with a durable composite plastic, meaning it will look and feel great for years to come.

9 Moda Furnishings 7-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Set

Savings: $1,058

If you’re planning on hosting even more people, then an upgrade to this Moda Furnishings 7-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Set should suffice. With enough table space for over half a dozen people, it’s the ideal outdoor entertaining solution even before you consider the built-in fire pit!

10 Veveor Laser Level Kit

Savings: $104

True DIY home improvement types know that precision is everything when it comes to getting things done right. With a Veveor Laser Level Kit, you’ll not only ensure everything is where it needs to be with remarkable accuracy, but you’ll also save a chunk of cash, thanks to this Lowe’s sale.

This product also boasts a pristine 5-star review on the the website. Customers who’ve already purchased it rave about the handy protective carrying case and easy user interface.

11 5-Drawer Metal Rolling Tool Cabinet

Savings: $96

With all of these new tools, you’re going to need a storage solution! Thankfully, Lowe’s is also marking down this 5-Drawer Metal Rolling Tool Cabinet amid all of its other sales. With a total load capacity of 100 kilograms (or 15 kilograms per drawer), this is an easily movable option that could give your work space new life.