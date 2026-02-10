These Walmart President’s Day deals are already live and worth shopping.

This President’s Day weekend is the time to save at Walmart. In fact, you don’t even have to wait until the weekend to take advantage of sensational deals on everything from cookware and kitchen appliances to clothes, designer bags, and television sets. What should you shop for this holiday weekend? Here are the 7 best Walmart Presidents’ Day sales starting now.

1 Nonstick Pots and Pans

On the market for some new nonstick pans? Pick up a set of Carote 5 Pcs Pots and Pans Nonstick, $24.98 from $39.99. “Best pots I’ve ever owned!” writes a shopper. “I had so many people tell me how great these were – and I just smiled and kept using my old pots that I hated. When I finally caved, I immediate dumped my old set in the good will pile, and will never look back! These are amazing, cook well, AND NOTHING STICKS! No spray needed, and you can wipe them clean! No soaking, no scraping. INCREDIBLE.”

2 A Glass Food Storage Container Set

If you want to replace your plastic containers with glass, buy the Anchor Hocking 32-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers with Colorful BPA-Free Lids set, on major sale for almost $40 off, just $20. “I’ve been using this glass storage set for meal prepping and I absolutely love it. The containers are sturdy, the lids seal well, and everything stacks neatly in the fridge without taking up a ton of space. I like that I can see exactly what’s inside, and they’ve been easy to clean with no leftover stains or smells. They also reheat well in the microwave without warping or popping lids. Perfect for weekly lunches and keeping leftovers fresh,” a shopper writes.

3 The “Best” Ninja Air Fryer of All

The Ninja Crispi 3-in-1 Portable Cooking System with 4 QT CleanCrisp Container is $20 off. Get the crisping, air-frying gadget for $119, which shoppers call the “best” Ninja product of all. “I love it! Cleaning is a breeze compared to other air fryers. Love the crispy feature,” one writes.

4 $40 Off Apple AirPods

If you have been waiting for a good deal on headphones, now is the time to jump in. Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are $139.99, almost $40 off the $179 price. “Never can complain about Apple products, and these AirPods are not the exception. Quality amazing, price even better. Shipping with Walmart exceeded my expectations! Happy with this purchase,” a shopper writes.

5 $40 Off a Roku Smart Television

There are tons of television deals going on, including $40 off the onn 70″ Class 4K UHD Roku Smart Television, now $328. “This is my second time buying this TV. I love it and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great TV at a great price. I love the built in Roku system since I have been using Roku for years. My only suggestion is, purchase a remote with a microphone. My first TV lasted about 5 years before the screen just faded to black. But love I said, I loved it so much and there was no better deal that I’ve ever seen, so we repurchased the newer version,” writes a shopper.

6 Crocs for $15 Off

Crocs season is coming up, and Walmart is bringing you the deals. Get $15 off the Crocs Adult Unisex Baya Clog in multiple colors. “I just love these crocs. They are so pretty. It’s unbelievable,” a shopper writes.

7 Michael Kors Bags for Hundreds Off

Michael Kors bags are hundreds off at Walmart right now. Get the Michael Kors Women Lady Large Leather Shoulder Tote Handbag for $89.99, originally $338. There are several other styles and colors on sale as well.