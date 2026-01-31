10 Best New Walmart Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $10

You won't have to break the budget shopping for your beloved!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Anyone who has ever shopped for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift knows there’s an extra layer of pressure compared to other types of presents. But if you’re one of the many who still find themselves fretting over what to buy their sweetheart, you can likely solve the problem with a quick trip to Walmart—even if you’re on a budget. The world’s largest retailer is filled with thoughtfully romantic items that suit any giftee, including jewelry, chocolate, and more that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Read on for the best new Walmart Valentine’s Day gifts that are under $10.

RELATED: 10 Best Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Gifts Hitting Shelves This January.

1 Joyspun Women’s Cozy Knit Sleep Tank Top

Everyone can always use something comfy to wear to bed. This Joyspun Women’s Cozy Knit Sleep Tank Top ($9.48) is super soft and decorated perfectly for Valentine’s Day, made with lightweight fabric that won’t have you overheating under the covers.

2 Hershey’s Kisses Valentine’s Candy Gift Box

Outside of Sweethearts, there’s arguably no candy more iconically associated with Valentine’s Day than these chocolate drops. So, why not lean into tradition? It’s hard to think of anyone who wouldn’t appreciate a Hershey’s Kisses Valentine’s Candy Gift Box ($2), which takes everyone’s palm-sized treat and gives it the supersized treatment.

3 Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Throw Blanket

With winter still in full effect, an extra way to stay warm never hurts. This Valentine’s Day Throw Blanket ($9.97) is plush, oversized, and super soft, making it the perfect invitation to cuddle up together on the couch.

4 Valentine’s Day Silver Bow Earrings

It’s always important to remember that Valentine’s Day jewelry doesn’t have to break the bank. This beautiful pair of Valentine’s Day Silver Bow Earrings ($5) is a small yet thoughtful way to show your one and only that you care.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Valentine’s Day Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Maud Borup “Hooked on You” Candy Tackle Box

Sweet treats might be the norm on Valentine’s Day, but not everyone loves chocolate. Change things up with a Maud Borup “Hooked on You” Candy Tackle Box ($9.97), which includes gummy sharks, gummy frogs, hard guppies, and sour gummy worms, all conveniently packaged in a portable case.

6 Valentine’s Day Plush Lamb Chop Dog Toy

Just because they’re four-legged and don’t possess the ability to speak doesn’t mean your pup doesn’t want to feel the love on Valentine’s Day, too. You can include them in all the Feb. 14 festivities with this Valentine’s Day Plush Lamb Chop Dog Toy ($7.99) based on the iconic children’s puppet show.

7 Dove Crumbl Body Scrub

Is the smell of walking into a bakery heaven to your other half? You can give them that experience every time they shower with this Dove Crumbl Strawberry Crumb Cake Body Scrub ($7.97), transforming one of the famous bakery chain’s top items into a delicious-smelling part of your skincare routine. There’s also a solid Body Bar version of the same fragrance.

8 Tovolo Silicone Heart Ice Mold Set

If you’re planning to make celebratory cocktails at home for Valentine’s Day, you’ll need this Tovolo Silicone Heart Ice Mold Set ($9.73). Whether it’s a Boulevardier for your beloved or a Mai Tai for your most loved, it’s the perfect extra touch that will also feel special on any other day of the year.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Valentine’s Finds.

9 Mainstays 3-Wick Valentine’s Candle

Candlelight makes for fantastic ambiance, but it’s even better when they smell fantastic. A Mainstays 3-Wick Valentine’s Candle ($5.97) is a fantastic way to set the mood and get everything smelling great.

10 Pink Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler

Whether you’re shopping for someone who’s always on the go or simply wants an easy way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, this Pink Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler ($9.97) is a shoo-in of a gift. Besides its romantic look, it can hold up to 32 ounces of their favorite hot or cold beverages.