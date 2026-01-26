6 Best New Hallmark Valentine’s Day Gifts Hitting Shelves This Week

Your loved one will love these thoughtful presents.

There’s no wrong day of the year to shower your loved ones with presents and praise. But if you’re one of those sentimental romantics, Valentine’s Day presents the perfect opportunity to give your paramour something a little extra special (on top of the chocolates and flowers, of course).

And when it comes to celebrating Feb. 14, there are few retailers around who nail it quite like Hallmark can. Besides being the go-to source for quintessential cards, the store also has a few extra odds and ends that will be sure to make your love smile. Read on for the best new Hallmark Valentine’s Day gifts that are hitting shelves this week.

If spontaneity is the key to keeping the spark alive in a relationship, then consider this Year of Date Nights Idea Jar ($10) a veritable tinderbox of romance. Each card comes with a simple prompt that will get you out and active with your significant other. Over the next year, you can expect everything from “make a heart-shaped pizza together” to “get a couples massage” each time you open one.

2 Love and Coffee Mug

As many great cinematic masterpieces have reminded us, some of the best romances come with just a touch of humor. Make your loved one chuckle every morning with a Love and Coffee Mug ($17), which drives home the valid point that while affection is essential, it’s still neck and neck with that morning caffeine boost.

3 XO Stemless Champagne Flutes

There’s a decent chance you’ll be clink-clinking while celebrating Valentine’s Day. Why not mark the occasion with some XO Stemless Champagne Flutes ($33)? This set of two is the perfect way to turn popping that cork into an even more special occasion.

4 Better Together Magnetic Plushes

True love is knowing when you’ve found your ultimate match. If you’ve been fortunate enough to find yours, these Better Together Magnetic Plushes ($20) can be the perfect way to celebrate your union. Besides peanut butter and jelly, there are also plenty of other creative options:

5 Jim Shore Disney Minnie Kissing Mickey Figurine

Is there anything more powerful than one of the most iconic couples in animated history? If you’re in love with a Disney fan, a Jim Shore Minnie Kissing Mickey Figurine ($90) is the perfect way to immortalize it. It also pairs perfectly with a surprise trip to the Magic Kingdom!

6 Love You to the Moon Constellation Metal Hallmark Ornament

Christmas may just barely be behind us, but it doesn’t change the fact that it has a bit of its own romantic elements as well. With a Love You to the Moon Constellation Metal Hallmark Ornament ($23), decorating your tree each year will become a reminder of your love.