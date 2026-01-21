7 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves This Week

Get everything from skincare products to special Valentine's Day treats.

Sure, Trader Joe’s maintains a level of popularity by virtue of being one of the cheapest grocery stores out there, but true fans know the store’s special in-house products make it a true standout in a sea of options. However, the best part is that the grocer is constantly updating its inventory with brand new additions—all priced just right. And if you head in for a quick shopping run anytime soon, you’ll notice some debut products, including a few things that can help make your Valentine’s Day preparations a breeze. Read on for the best new Trader Joe’s items hitting shelves this week.

1 Marula Oil Cream Cleanser

Finding the right face wash can be a lengthy, daunting, and ultimately expensive process if you have sensitive skin. Fortunately, there’s a new option that works with any budget, thanks to Trader Joe’s.

The brand-new Marula Oil Cream Cleanser ($6.99) is made with colloidal oatmeal, which can “help calm and comfort skin,” as well as helpful amino acids and moisturizing Marula oil. According to the store’s website, comparable products retail for around $36 or more!

2 Clementine Scented Foaming Hand Soap

Now that we are in the midst of citrus season, it can be refreshing to get that bright reminder more than just from what you’re peeling and eating. Trader Joe’s Clementine Scented Foaming Hand Soap ($2.99) not only smells great, but it’s also designed to work effectively at cleaning your hands. That summery scent is just a nice bonus!

3 Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, your special treat awareness should be at an all-time high. Fortunately, these Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts ($4.49) are getting a spot in the beloved Trader Joe’s dessert section just in time.

Combining delicious chocolate with a strawberry-flavored squishy interior, it’s leagues above those heart-shaped grab bag boxes you’ve been relying on for decades (and available for a limited time only, of course).

4 Valentine’s Flowers

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, no one wants to endure the heartbreak of overpaying for flowers. Instead, you can opt for one (or many, depending on your style) of these Jumbo Love Mixed Bouquets. This bounty of blooms comes with an assortment of everything from roses and lilies to hydrangeas and mini calla lilies.

But if you’re really looking to send a romantic message, you can also opt for a classic Dozen Red Roses ($10.99). Just don’t wait too long to get your hands on them!

5 Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Hand Soap

As regular Bath & Body Works shoppers know, it’s best to run with a new favorite scent once you find it. That will likely be the case with the brand new Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Hand Soap ($3.99), which provides a lively wintry scent with notes of “grapefruit, mandarin, nutmeg, and clove.”

And if you do find yourself falling head over heels for it, you can also pick up the Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Multi-Purpose Cleaner ($3.99) for tackling messes and the Bergamot & Vetiver Scented Room Spritz ($3.99) for livening up around the house.

6 Morning Buns

Don’t be fooled: While these might look like a classic cinnamon roll, Trader Joe’s Morning Buns ($4.99) are actually their own type of baked good invented in the 1970s. Instead of enriched dough, these beautiful breakfast pastries are made with laminated dough that’s typically used in croissants, then covered with cinnamon and brown sugar and a dusting of orange zest. Believe us when we say this will become your go-to morning treat once you’ve tried it for yourself!

7 Houseplants

Getting some greenery around the house takes on a whole new level of importance in the wintertime. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s understands this, and they’ve added some seriously fantastic options to their lineup.

Low-maintenance houseplant lovers will take right to a Premium Monstera, which will bring a lush look to any room it’s placed in. And if you’re looking to get a bit of a head start on spring blossoms, you might want to grab a Premium Calla Lily ($10.99) for a little pop of color to brighten those January doldrums.