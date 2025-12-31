Shoppers are raving about these Dollar Tree finds that feel like unbeatable deals.

Have you been to Dollar Tree since Christmas? The discount store, where most items are priced around $1.50, is rebounding from the holiday season in a major way. The store’s aisles have been filling up with everything you need for the new year, from Valentine’s Day-inspired decor to affordable skincare dupes. What should you buy in 2026, according to the store’s most devoted shoppers? Here are 11 Dollar Tree items shoppers say are the best deals of 2026.

1 Glow Recipe Dupes

Many shoppers have been sharing about the new Glow Recipe dupes at Dollar Tree, which cost significantly less than the brand-name alternatives. “DT $1.25 GLOW RECIPE FINDS 🥑😱?! and @dollartree and B-Pure has blessed us with another amazing line of glow recipe skincare lookalikes for less!!! which one is on your wishlist?!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

2 Empty Pink Pump Bottles

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about refillable bottles, perfect for Valentine’s Day. “$1 PINK PUMP BOTTLES!! 😱😍💕 OMG! runnnn to @dollartree for these new pink pump moisturizer bottles!!! limited edition in the valentine’s day beauty section! 😍💕 can’t wait to fill these up!” they wrote.

3 Valentine’s Day Decor

There are many new Valentine’s Day decorations at Dollar Tree. “DT PLUS VALENTINE’S DAY!! 💌💕 ahhh spotted all the cutest new Valentine’s day decor at @dollartree this weekend!! too soon?! i love anything with hearts 💕! which is your favorite?! #dollartree #dollartreefinds #valentinesdaydecor,” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote. “WAY too soon lol but still so cute nonetheless! I want to get that ‘love you to the moon and back/you are loved’ heart sign for my daughter!” a shopper commented.

4 And, EOS Lotion Dupes

Even I had to do a double take when I saw these EOS dupe lotions. “DOLLAR TREE $1 EOS LOTION?! just when i thought i saw it all 😆 @dollartree comes out with their version of eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion!!! for $1.25!!! i was also surprised by the good ingredients! who wants to get this on their next DT Run?!” Dollar Tree Dollie.

5 Taylor Swift Calendars

Another find, perfect for Swifties? “TAYLOR SWIFT AT $1 TREE?! 🤩🌳 Can’t believe I found @taylorswift Tortured Poets Department Merch at @dollartree this week!! This 2026 calendar was only $5.00!!! so much cheaper than her website! who will be looking for this?! #taylorswift #swifties #taylorswiftlover #taylorswiftmerchandise #torturedpoetsdepartment #dollartreefinds,” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote.

6 These Leather Belts

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about these trendy belts. “WALMART @ DOLLAR TREE?! Spotted! 🕵🏻‍♀️ @walmart brand Y2K inspired belts at @dollartree this week!! which do you need?! #dollartreefinds #dollartreecommunity,”they wrote.

7 Easter, Already

Too soon? Dollar Tree Goodies shared a photo of Easter decorations lining up the aisles of their local store. “I saw Easter candy out too,” they wrote in the caption.

8 So Many Toys

Christmas is behind us, but the Dollar Tree toy aisle is still stocked with your favorites, ranging from Barbie to Hot Wheels. “Shopping at Dollar Tree looking for new finds for this week. Here is what I found plus the restocked items,” The Purple Alphabet shared.

9 Hydrating Winter Skin Products

My skin has been super dry lately. Dollar Tree to the rescue. One influencer shared their post-holiday finds, which included Xtreme Care Extreme Renewal Cream for $1.25. “It’s a nice big jar,” she says.

10 Lots of New Pet Products

The pet aisle is also stocked with everything from brushes and combs to toys and even bandanas. “Don’t forget the fur babies,” writes She So Craftdee. “Lots of new character items just arrived at Dollar Tree.”

11 And, Lots of Baskets

The same influencer also shared a photo of all the baskets, perfect for your next craft or organization project. “So many cute baskets at Dollar Tree! I found these in the Plus section for 3&5 bucks! Such a great deal! Hobby Lobby could never,” she wrote.