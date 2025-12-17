25-Cent Clearance Event Starts Today at Dollar Tree With Lowest Prices of the Year

Pay as little as a quarter on all kinds of great products.

Shoppers know that Dollar Tree is stocked with everything from household essentials to beauty product dupes, all for some of the lowest prices around. But things are about to get even cheaper at the bargain retailer. That’s because the long-awaited Dollar Tree clearance event starts today, bringing the lowest prices of the year to even more items—including some products that cost just 25 cents.

What is the Dollar Tree clearance event?

Most shoppers are accustomed to how much they’re spending on products when they enter a Dollar Tree (even if those prices have been creeping up lately). But if you’ve ever wanted to see how low things can go, you might want to make time to swing by this week as the retailer slashes prices to absurdly low levels.

In a TikTok video posted on Dec. 15, user @_katoa05 ran to their local store and explained that Dollar Tree is hosting another week of a major clearance event. Each week brings a new set of items down to just 25 cents. “When I tell you there’s so much out there, there’s so much,” she wrote on the caption.

In the clip, she points out finding pillow cases, collapsible storage boxes, body wash, shower gloves, press-on nails, antibacterial wipes, a fake security camera, party plates, candy, and more—all for just a quarter each.

In a separate video, TikToker @oneasianchic showed off the finds at her local store. They include 25-cent napkins, gift card holders, Juneteenth party supplies, pencils, a wide range of toys, gel pens, and energy drinks. She even came across interesting items like fake security cameras, special additives that can turn your fireplace flame different colors, and scented candles.

Be sure to check which items are actually on sale.

It’s exciting to get caught up in all the savings, but you’ll want to triple-check before heading to the register. In her video, @_katoa05 explains that even similar-looking items were not all ringing up for 25 cents.

She uses the example of five different Rice Krispies socks she found on the shelf, three of which rang up for a quarter at checkout, and two which were still priced at $1.50.

Things get even more confusing down the sock aisle, where a pair of identical fuzzy socks rings up at $0.25 and $1.50, with the only difference being their physical price tags. She pointed out that the pair of socks with a longer price tag appeared to be the one that rang up as the sale price, while the shorter of the two rang up full price.

But that’s not the only pricing difference some shoppers have noticed. One shopper posted a TikTok video in which she found some items for just a penny!

You can save yourself some time when you’re in the store.

Want an easier way to know when you’re saving? Fortunately, there’s an easy fix, and it just involves using your phone.

“Always the Dollar Tree app or in-store scanner to check prices,” @_katoa05 suggests.

And if you’re willing to put in a little legwork, it could end up paying off. “For me, personally, it’s been worth it to go to different Dollar Trees because I’ve been able to find items at one store that I didn’t find at the other,” they explain.